Killer fuel price increases on the way: 5 ways to save on fuel

The war in the Middle East between the US, Israel and Iran is having untold consequences for countries around the world, and South Africa is not immune to these effects.

After a welcome fuel price relief in February, the war in the Middle East is bringing an unwelcome reversal. The price of petrol and diesel in South Africa is going to increase at rates we have not seen in years, if not decades.

Just the other day, we were complaining that 93 and 95-octane petrol would increase by 20 cents per litre. While diesel was expected to rise by between 62 and 65 cents per litre.

But now, talk is that we can expect a big R4-per-litre increase for petrol and a massive R7-per-litre increase for diesel. And the longer the war goes on, the worse this situation is going to get.

Aggressive and fast driving is one way of burning unnecessary fuel. Picture: Supplied

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But there are measures you can take to help save on fuel, and the CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, says that given the uncertainty of current economic events and possible ongoing increases, saving fuel at every opportunity is vital.

“We have covered the most common methods to save fuel, like avoiding speeding or not idling often. Yet, there are other ways we may not immediately think of as influencing our fuel consumption.”

These are some less commonly discussed potential enemies to fuel consumption as well:

Investing in better quality lubricants and regular servicing will help. Picture: Supplied

1. Low-quality engine oil

If you use oil with the incorrect viscosity, the pistons and other movable parts are placed under more pressure, which uses more fuel. Check your manual or ask your dealership for the correct engine oil, and do not neglect to change your oil at the correct mileage.

2. Tyre condition

Bad tyres have less traction and use more fuel as they spin faster to maintain speed. Low tyre pressure and tyres that are not correctly aligned can also consume more fuel. This is besides the other risk factors associated with tyres not in good condition.

3. Avoid short trips

Trips of less than 5km consume more fuel because the vehicle has not yet warmed up. This is especially true for older engines, but modern fuel-injected vehicles also run richer and less efficiently during the first few minutes of operation.

Where possible, combine your errands and get all your chores done on the same day to get more kilometres from your tank.

4. Car servicing

Failure to replace spark plugs or fuel and air filters can increase fuel consumption. Worn fuel injectors also burn fuel faster. Do not neglect to replace faulty parts or neglect to service your vehicle on time.

5. Bad driving

Driving in the wrong gears results in driving with high RPMs, accelerating harshly from a standstill or driving in high gears up hills or around corners uses more fuel. Manual vehicle drivers with poor clutch control or worn clutches can also lead to increased fuel consumption.

Every effort one makes to conserve fuel makes a difference. When all of these are combined, the effect will be even greater.

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