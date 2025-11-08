Gqeberha-built BAIC B30 gears up for South African introduction

All-wheel drive hybrid will pack a punch with a combined output of up to 301kW of power.

The clock has started counting down to the unveiling of the BAIC B30 SUV – an event touted as one of the most anticipated car launches of 2025.

The Citizen Motoring will be at BAIC B30’s formal debut next week. The event will showcase the full model range – including both 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and hybrid variants – as BAIC demonstrates its latest advancements in performance, design, and intelligent mobility.

Capable and comfortable

The BAIC B30 is designed to meet the needs of South African families and professionals looking for a balance between everyday comfort and adventurous capability. With 215mm of ground clearance, advanced driver-assist features and a 14.6-inch infotainment system, the B30 represents a fusion of form and function.

The hybrid model further enhances performance with a combined 301kW output and all-wheel drive capability. This makes it one of the most powerful hybrid SUVs in its class.

“The Johannesburg launch marks an important milestone for BAIC in South Africa,” said Ameena Hassan, brand and PR manager at BAIC South Africa. “It’s not only the introduction of a new model but the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, one that combines versatility, smart technology, and local investment.”

BAIC B30 built in SA

BAIC South Africa confirmed that the all-new B30 SUV will be assembled locally at the company’s Coega facility in Gqeberha. It marks another significant step in the brand’s long-term commitment to the South African market.

The R11 billion Coega plant, one of the largest industrial investments in the country’s automotive sector, currently assembles the BAIC B40 Plus and X55 Plus models. The inclusion of the new B30 SUV will expand capacity and sustain hundreds of local jobs across production, logistics, and dealership networks.

In line with BAIC’s global “Build Where We Sell” philosophy, the localisation of the B30 strengthens the brand’s supply-chain resilience, reduces import dependency, and opens opportunities for future component sourcing through South African suppliers.

Committed to the continent

Local assembly will begin shortly after launch, reinforcing BAIC’s strategy to build key models on South African soil and expand the plant’s production footprint.

“Localising the B30 is about more than manufacturing – it’s about investing in people, skills, and a sustainable automotive future for South Africa,” adds Hassan.

“Our Coega facility supports long-term growth. The addition of the B30 underscores our confidence in this market and our intention to become a truly local brand. We see South Africa as the gateway to the continent.”