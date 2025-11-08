Hybrid Jaecoo J5 confirmed for 2026 market launch in South Africa

Self-charging hybrid is claimed to only sip 5.3 litres of petrol per 100km.

Jaecoo has just announced that the J5 HEV will be launching in South Africa in 2026. The new Jaecoo J5 marks a bold step forward in the brand’s electrification journey, blending intelligent design, hybrid performance, and refined comfort within a stylish compact SUV.

The Citizen Motoring was at the Omoda & Jaecoo International User Summit in Wuhu, China last month where we got to see the J5 HEV up close. It embodies the next evolution of the marque’s hybrid technology and its growing vision for new energy mobility.

Jaecoo J5’s hybrid heart

At the heart of the Jaecoo J5 HEV lies the brand’s cutting-edge SHS hybrid system, engineered to deliver strong, efficient and responsive performance. The system combines electric smoothness with petrol-driven range, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds. It achieves a top speed of 175km/h and can cover more than 1 000km on a single tank.

Fuel consumption sits at just 5.3 litres/100km, with CO2 emissions measuring only 118.9g/km.

Designed for both city commutes and open-road travel, the SHS system intelligently adapts to different driving conditions. It prioritises electric-like smoothness in most scenarios, with the engine engaging only when necessary. Drivers can easily switch between “Eco” and “Sport” modes for the ideal balance between efficiency and dynamic response.

Inside, the J5 HEV continues Chery-owned Jaecoo’s focus on refinement and comfort. Advanced technology which includes active noise reduction, acoustic glass and enhanced sound insulation creates a serene driving experience. A 13.2-inch central display and ergonomic column shifter contribute to a modern, driver-oriented cockpit designed for effortless interaction.

Electrified mobility for a wider audience

Safety and peace of mind remain central to Jaecoo’s philosophy. The J5 HEV is equipped with 20 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features and comprehensive battery protection technology, ensuring all-around confidence on every journey.

“Following the successful introduction of the J7 SHS and Omoda C9 SHS plug-in hybrids, the Jaecoo J5 HEV represents the next step in expanding our electrified offerings,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“With its blend of hybrid efficiency, smooth performance, and attainable pricing, it brings electrified mobility to a wider audience when it arrives in South Africa next year.”

Additional information regarding the Jaecoo J5 HEV’s specifications and pricing will be announced closer to the local launch in 2026.