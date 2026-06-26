Binder explores Superbike options in bid to extend racing career

Without a seat for 2027 yet, he'll have to look beyond MotoGP after the season.

With the season not even reaching the halfway stage yet at the Netherlands Grand Prix this weekend, Brad Binder is already weighing up his options beyond MotoGP for next season.

Binder’s Red Bull KTM factory contract expires at the end of the year and will not be extended to an eighth season. Following numerous reports that a ride elsewhere on the premier class grid in 2027 could still beckon, it emerged this week that his management has already started exploring options outside of MotoGP.

Brad Binder can jump fence

One of these is the Superbike World Championship (WSBK), where plenty of MotoGP riders have crossed over to and vice versa. The most recent is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who started MotoGP this year after winning the WSBK title three times.

Racing website gpone.com reports that Nicolo Bulega is to follow in Razgatliogu’s footsteps next year, which will open a vacancy at the Ducati Aruba team. The WBSK is looking for a replacement after its initial target Raul Fernandez extended his MotoGP contract with Trackhouse. But with the silly season in full swing, Aruba will bide its time to first see which 2026 MotoGP riders will be without a ride next year.

After spending seven years in Moto3, one in MotoGP and another three in Moto2, Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder also jumped ship when he took up a ride in the MotoAmerica SuperSport Championship this year.

Marquez on a mission

Heading to TT Circuit Assen this weekend, the tenth event of the 22-race calendar, Brad Binder is 13th in the MotoGP title race on 53 points. Marco Bezzecchi (180), Jorge Martin (172) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (157) still occupy the top spots, but will be anxiously looking out for the hard-charging Marc Marquez (140). The world champion has come strongly after overcoming injuries to win the last two main races.

Moto3 rider Ruché Moodley will also be looking to break his 2026 points duck in the Netherlands.

The MotoGP sprint race starts at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 2pm on Sunday. Moto3 action starts at 11am on Sunday.