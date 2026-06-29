Another blow for Brad Binder in mediocre MotoGP season

Red Bull KTM man docked two places for tyre pressure infringement at Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM man finished the Netherlands MotoGP in a solid ninth place on Sunday, only to be demoted to 11th after a tyre pressure infringement.

The result adds to string of mediocre performances after Binder finished the Catalan Grand Prix last month in seventh place, his joint best result of the season. Since Barcelona his Sunday results read 11th, 10th, 12th and 11th.

Binder again failed to progress to Q2 and had to settle for 15th place in qualifying. After finishing the sprint race in 14th place and out of the points on Saturday, Binder earned five points on Sunday to move up to 58 in the title race. He is, however, still stuck in 13th place and remains without a MotoGP seat post 2026.

Brad Binder upbeat

“Quite positive after a super-hard weekend. We made steps forward because we were going up the order each session but we started too far away though. The guys made the bike better today. So, hats-off to them,” Binder told the KTM website.

“I felt more comfortable and I could push harder. I just need more speed and we’ll see how we manage Sachsenring.”

2024 world champion Jorge Martin overtook factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the championship standings at the TT Circuit Assen on Sunday. Martin finished third behind first-time winner Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez to ensure a podium lockout for Aprilia.

Ogura became the first premier class winner from Japan in 22 years. He moved up to 168 points and is now fourth in the title race behind Martin (193 points), Bezzecchi (186) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (177).

Moodley fractures hand

Teenager Ruché Moodley missed the Dutch Grand Prix after breaking his left hand during Moto3 qualifying.

The next stop on the MotoGP calendar is the Sachenring in Germany in two weeks’ time.