Chery Tiggo Cross takes on MG3 in the battle of the hybrids

The one is a hatchback and the other an SUV, but they are both priced at R469 900.

It is the new energy battle of 2025. It is the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) that is going up against the just-launched MG3 HEV.

While they might not be competing the in the same segment, as one is a funkier looking compact SUV in flagship Elite guise and the other a more conservative hatch, they are priced the same. At R469 900, your wallet won’t know the difference, so which one are you taking home?

The Tiggo Cross HEV runs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that produces 71kW of power and 118Nm of torque. The MG3 HEV 75kW and 128Nm. But the party trick is both have a self-charging 1.83kWh battery that bumps the power up to 150kW and 310Nm for the Tiggo and 155kW and 425Nm for the MG3.

Both very frugal

On paper the MG3 HEV seemingly has the Tiggo Cross HEV beat, with a claimed 0-100km/h of 8.0 seconds to the 8.18-seconds we got during a full road test with the Chery. But on our recent launch drive, the MG3 didn’t feel as fast the Tiggo Cross. Time will tell if the MG3 can get around the Tiggo Cross.

Perhaps of more importance than how fast these two new energy cars are, is how little fuel they use. The Tiggo Cross comes in with a claim of 5.4-litres per 100km and achieved a real-world number of exactly that.

MG claim that the MG3 will do 4.3-litres per 100km, and I have to say, on the launch drive, low 4s were a thing. Tick MG3 HEV.

sWhere the Chery Tiggo comes back though, is that it offers a 50-litre fuel tank and this means that you should get around 1 000km between fill ups. The MG3 only has a 36-litre tank, which is still good for a range of 837km.

Solid aftersales backup

The Tiggo Cross HEV is backed by a comprehensive five-year/150 000km warranty, a 10-year/unlimited mileage (for first owner) battery warranty and a five-year/60 000km service plan.

The MG3 HEV comes with an even better seven-year/200 000km warranty, and there are no first owner clauses with the hatch. Where it does lose out though is that it only comes with a three-year/45 000km service plan.

Chery have around 400 dealers, split between multi-franchises and standalone dealerships, located around the country, which is substantial, and they only came back in 2021.

MG while also a returning brand, are only closer to 60 dealers at this stage as they only touched down here again in 2025. Chery has a far bigger network of dealers and a longer track record in South Africa that can’t be ignored.

On paper and in terms of performance, fuel consumption, and warranties, the MG3 seems to have the beating of the Tiggo Cross HEV. But Chery has a much bigger footprint than MG in our country and are selling thousands of their cars per month.

Right now, my money would go to the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV, but after we have done a proper road test on the MG3, this is something that could change. Watch this space…