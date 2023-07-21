Mini opens up new Cooper’s interior as reveal gets closer

By Charl Bosch

Ahead of its still to be announced world reveal later this year, BMW has resumed teasing the all-new Mini Cooper, this time in the shape of the interior.

Originally supposed to have made its global premiere in the the first half of this year, the Cooper, which now becomes the official moniker of the model known until now as the Mini Hatch, adopts an evolutionary design at the front and a completely restyled aesthetic at the rear externally.

Retro meets modern

Although seen in a series of spy images unearthed in China last year, the first view of the interior shows the retention of a number of design elements from the outgoing F55 hatch, but with the now ubiquitous minimalistic philosophy.

As such, the dashboard has been restyled and apart from sporting a concave look, omits the integrated instrument cluster and even the 5.5-inch freestanding display that debuted on the electric Cooper SE.

Instead, the various readouts are now projected onto a Head-Up Display that becomes standard. Also new is the steering wheel, the design of the air vents and the climate control that becomes an all-digital affair with touch-sensitive switchgear and in a rectangular design.

New Cooper looks smaller in profile than the outgoing F55. Image: Mini

As seen by the mentioned images, the biggest change is the retro-styled infotainment system. While still circular, it now becomes a freestanding setup without the thick surround and physical buttons.

Reportedly measuring 9.4-inches, a step-up from the F55’s 8.8-inch, the OLED display is set to receive wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Mini’s take on BMW’s 8.0 operating system.

Elsewhere, the glovebox handle has been dropped for a button situated to the right of the climate control panel, the door pulls relocated lower down the door cards, and the centre console made more slim-line to accommodate a pair of cupholders and a wireless smartphone charger.

Two models, two factories

Despite a recent spike-in-demand from the United States, the Cooper’s redesigned console comes as a result of the gear lever moving to the steering column, signalling the end of the manual gearbox as Mini move towards an electric only future by 2030.

Cooper SE without any disguise spied in the United States earlier this year. Image: autoexpress.co.uk

As is known by now, the Cooper will have two distinct models build in two factories; the petrol made at the revamped Oxford Plant in the United Kingdom, and the EV Cooper E and Cooper SE made in partnership with Great Wall Motors (GWM) in China.

Similar to the next generation BMW 3 Series, the combustion engine and electric models will be underpinned by two different platforms, and as uncovered images in March suggests, different rear-end styling depending on the powerplant.

Electric first

Set to debut first, the Cooper E will derive motivation from a 40.7-kWh battery that produces 135 kW and the Cooper SE from a 54.2-kWh pack outputting 160 kW. The result is a claimed range of 235 km for the former and up to 400 km for the latter.

Combustion engine model and the depicted EV will reportedly have different rear facia designs. Inage: Mini

Also rumoured is a first-time all-electric John Cooper Works (JCW) model producing as much as 184 kW, though at present, nothing pertaining to this variant becoming a reality has been set in stone.

Equally as unknown are the combustion engine options, which could comprise of the F55’s engines with standard 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.

More details soon

While BMW has so far remained mum on divulging more details following the series of confirmed information in April and May, speculation is that more clarity could soon be provided as July had been tipped as the month of reveal for the Cooper E and Cooper SE.

Additional information from autoexpress.co.uk.

