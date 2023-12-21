LISTEN: BMW M2, Palisade and Scorpio-N our picks for 2023

Grand i10 Sedan, Mazda CX-60 and Fiat 500X did not manage to impress us.

The BMW M2, Hyundai Palisade and Mahindra Scorpio-N impressed us in 2023. Pictures: BMW, Hyundai and Mahindra

The Citizen Motoring does not endorse any car of the year initiative. But we get to drive and experience many cars and after a busy 2023 w are good position to bring our motoring highlights – and lowlights – of the year.

In the last edition of our Pitstop podcast for the year, we take honest stock of the year that was.

Each of the three team members nominates his favourite moment behind the steering wheel in 2023. And his least memorable moment.

Aye for BMW M2, nay for i10

Road Test Editor Mark Jones has tested cars for as long as he can remember and knows when something is good.

While he thoroughly enjoyed epic moments in the Ford Ranger Raptor in 2023, it was the BMW M2 that got his pulse racing.

He said in his road test of the BMW M2 “best you enjoy moments like these because they are going to disappear into an artificially intelligent and electrified world”.

His least favourite drive of the year was the Hyundai Grand i10 Sedan.

It was the updated Hyundai Palisade that stood out for online motoring reporter Charl Bosch. It’s no secret that Charl has thing for diesel engines and had the Palisade been offered with a manual gearbox, he would have been first in the queue.

He was far less impressed with the Mazda CX-60, which he spent a week with in Dynamic guise.

Sting in the tail

What impressed me the most in 2023 was the Mahindra Scorpio-N.

The Indian carmaker’s seven-seater features attractive styling and performed superbly on sandy track during its launch drive.

With the range starting at a price of R473 999, the Mahindra Scorpio-N offers a value-orientated alternate to the segment’s top dogs. These include the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X.

The most disappointing drive of the year had to be the Fiat 500X. As an SUV version of the heritage-rich Fiat 500, the 500X is let down by an erratic automatic box and high pricing.

