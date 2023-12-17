LISTEN: Omoda C5 GT not perfect, but a sign of things to come

The futuristic-styled Omoda C5 in standard guise made its local debut in April.

The Omoda C5 GT is offered as a limited edition model. Picture: Omoda

It’s no secret that Chinese carmaker Chery is on an ambitious crusade. After re-introducing the core Chery brand to South Africa two years ago, sub brands Omoda and Jaecoo have followed.

The first Omoda to show its face in Mzansi was the “urban crossover SUV” C5. It was followed by the limited-run C5 GT.

In The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we take a closer look at the C5 GT.

ALSO READ: Soon in bloom: Chery’s new blossoms for 2024 teased

Road Test Editor Mark Jones, who attending its recent local launch, shares his opinion on the performance-orientated crossover/SUV.

The futuristic-styled Omoda C5 in standard guise made its local debut in April.

All five derivatives are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which sends 115 kW/230 Nm to the front wheels via CVT.

The GT, on the other hand, features a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine. It produces 145 kW and 290 Nm and is mated to seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Listen to Pitstop podcast

Punchy power

Omoda says the car features advanced technologies including the iHEC intelligent combustion system, low-inertia turbo and an electric actuator.

The carmaker says these innovations address low-speed torque limitations, enhance intake energy and achieve rapid and efficient combustion.

WATCH: Omoda C5 is the new Chery on top in South Africa

Omoda claims that the C5 GT will reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 7.8 seconds, which is a decent number for its segment.

The carmaker further claims the start-stop function and independent rear suspension enhance fuel efficiency during short stops and increases wheel traction for improved comfort.

Omoda C5 GT looks the part

The Omoda C5 GT also features a lower front bumper, a split front headlight design, T-shaped daytime running lights and urban flowing matrix LED taillights.

It gets front and rear spoilers, side skirts and a rear wing which caused a bit of controversy during its launch.

Pricing for the Omoda C5 GT starts at R589 900. This includes a five-year/70 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

Next year, the C9 and the all-electric E5 will join the C5 derivatives in Omoda’s local line-up.

NOW READ: Chery picked new Tiggo 7 Pro Max and sporty Omoda C5 GT arrive