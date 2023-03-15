Wait starts: BMW confirms all-new 5 Series’ debut in October

Charl Bosch

The six-year lifespan of the current G30 seventh generation BMW 5 Series will officially come to an end within the coming months in readiness for the debut of the all-new eighth generation G60 in October this year.

Touted as “more dynamic and more comfortable than ever”, the announcement by BMW boss Oliver Zipse at the brand’s annual conference in Munich on Wednesday (15 March), also confirmed the presence of a first time all-electric model, unsurprisingly, called the i5.

i5 coming

Building on the i4 M50 that last year ranked as the best-selling M model globally, the i5, subject of the provided teaser image, will join the 5 Series in offered not only as a sedan, but also in Touring estate guise due to the ongoing popularity of the G30 Touring in Europe.

Whereas the i4 M50 is spun-off of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i5 M50 Touring will be a performance first for BMW and the continent as an-electric performance station wagon currently doesn’t exist.

ALSO READ: Facelift BMW 5 Series line-up priced

“The BMW 5 Series Touring is very popular, particularly in Europe. From spring 2024 it will also come in an all-electric version, giving us a truly unique selling point in this segment,” Zipse said in a statement.

In addition, Zipse confirmed that a 100% electric M model will be added at a later stage, before stopping short of confirming or any hinting at any further information.

New Curved Display

What did emerge though was the G60 would become the first model to feature BMW’s newest Curved Display infotainment system and instrument cluster, the former equipped with the new 8.5 Operating System, plus a slew of still-to-be-named digital services.

Image of the latest 8.5 Operating System that will debut with the 5 Series.

Standard electrification

Besides the i5, all of the G60 5 Series’ engines will receive a 48-volt mild-hybrid system regardless of being fuelled by petrol or diesel. A plug-in hybrid has also been confirmed, with the xDrive all-wheel-drive anticipated to feature on some models.

Despite being available on mostly entry-level models in Europe, G60 is not expected to come with the option of a six-speed manual gearbox, meaning the ZF-sourced eight-speed Steptronic will become the sole option.

As before, principle production of the new 5 Series will continue to take place at the Dingolfing Plant in Germany, with sales set to start towards the end of the year.

Although BMW South Africa has so fair not confirmed any details, speculation is that the 5 Series sedan and possibly even the i5 will become available in early 2024.

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring