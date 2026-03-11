BMW South Africa passes 100 000 mark for locally produced X3

This milestone reflects the collective effort of associates across the plant and the broader ecosystem of suppliers, logistics partners and dealerships.

BMW South Africa has passed the 100 000 mark for the locally produced X3 – a Fire Red BMW X3 plug-in hybrid destined for Australia.

BMW Group Plant Rosslyn is the only production facility manufacturing the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid for international markets.

High standards expected

Located north of Pretoria, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn continues to play an important role in South Africa’s automotive industry. Since the plant’s inception more than 1.8 million vehicles have been produced at the facility, including the previous third-generation X3.

Behind every vehicle produced at Rosslyn is a team of people. Production associates, technicians, engineers and support teams work together across multiple production stages to ensure each vehicle meets the high standards expected by customers.

Upskilling the next generation

Danny Bester, director BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. Picture: Supplied

“Producing 100 000 fourth-generation BMW X3 vehicles is a significant milestone for BMW Group Plant Rosslyn and a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our associates,” said Danny Bester, director of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn.

“Every vehicle that leaves this plant represents the skill, commitment and pride of the people who build it. It also reflects the trust that customers place in the BMW brand and in the quality delivered here in South Africa.”

The milestone also highlights the plant’s contribution to skills development and talent cultivation. Apprentices, trainees and graduate engineers gain hands-on experience in a real manufacturing environment, helping to develop the next generation of technical and engineering professionals in South Africa.

The teams remain focused on the future

This is an important moment for the facility and the people behind its success. Picture: Supplied

Each vehicle produced at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn moves through multiple production stations where associates focus on precision, teamwork and continuous improvement. For many employees, the milestone represents years of dedication and a shared commitment on the production floor.

While reaching this 100 000 vehicle milestone marks an important moment, work at the plant continues every day as teams remain focused on building vehicles with the same attention to quality, precision and care that defines the BMW brand.