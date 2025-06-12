Motoring

Facelift BMW XM range revealed with streamlined solitary model

By Charl Bosch

Previous base model departs, leaving the renamed Label as the sole derivative without any powerplant changes.

Restyled BMW XM revealed

Facelift XM range now consists of a single model, the renamed Label. Image: BMW

Introduced two years ago as the M division’s powerful product ever, BMW has restructured the controversial XM range by making the previously known Red Label the only variant as part of the SUV’s first mid-life overhaul.

Subtle changes

Now known simply as the XM Label, the updates are minor and externally consist of standard 22-inch M light alloy wheels in place of the previous 21-inch wheels, the removal of the red accents, new, optional, 23-inch gloss black M light alloy wheels and a gloss black finish for the kidney grille surround.

A new welcome animation and Frozen Tanzanite Blue colour from the BMW Individual catalogue rounds the XM’s aesthetic tweaks off.

New inside

Restyled BMW XM revealed
Mostly colour and upholstery changes have taken place inside. Image: BMW

Inside, the revisions are even more subtle and limited to a new black Merino leather upholstery option with Coffee Brown detailing, or Silverstone Merino leather with black detailing.

Same powerplant, quicker charging

Up front, BMW has upgraded the 25.7-kWh battery pack to now support AC charging up to 11 kW instead of the previous 7.4 kW.

No uptakes in power have, however, been achieved with the electric motor still developing 145kW/280Nm and the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 430kW/750Nm.

Restyled BMW XM revealed
XM now rides on 22-inch alloy wheels as standard instead of the previous 21-inches. Images: BMW

Combined, the XM Label outputs 550kW/1 000Nm which goes to all four wheels via the eight-speed Steptronic that acts as housing for the electric motor

The claimed all-electric range is 76 km and the top speed once again limited to 250 km/h or 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package selected. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes 3.8 seconds.

In South Africa soon

Confirmed to make its official public debut at this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the XM Label has been approved for South Africa, though an official date of reveal hasn’t yet been made.

While pricing wasn’t disclosed either, the German-market variant will start at €183 400, which amounts to a directly converted R3 767 919.

Locally, pricing for the Red Label currently starts at R3 650 000; thus, expect a price increase once sales of the “new” Label commence.

