Approved: All-new Opel Grandland on its way to South Africa

Local range is yet to be finalised and unlike Europe, will either be a combustion engine-only affair, or have the option of at least a plug-in hybrid.

Stellantis South Africa has given the greenlight for the Opel Grandland to be sold locally. Image: Opel

An uncertainty until now, Stellantis South Africa has announced that the second generation Opel Grandland will become a market reality in July this year.

A first for South Africa

Unveiled last year in Europe by the Blitz and then later by UK sister brand Vauxhall, the Grandland will become the conglomerate’s first model to have the STLA platform on local soil, in this case, the STLA Medium.

Measuring 4 650 mm long, 1 905 mm wide and 1 660 mm, the platform translates to a wheelbase length of 2 784 mm, with the knock-off being 1 641-litres of boot space with the rear seats folded flat.

EV or hybrid

Still providing seating for the five, the Grandland shares its powertrains and platform with the Peugeot 5008, although it present, it remains unknown as to whether any will become available in South Africa.

In Europe, the stalwart three-cylinder 1.2-litre PureTech turbo-petrol remains the base engine option, but with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system included, and connected to a new six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Producing 100kW/230Nm, the electric setup develops 28kW/55Nm on its own and, as with the previous Grandland, goes to the front wheels only.

Grandland has a choice of combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains in Europe, however, options for South Africa are still under wraps. Image: Opel

The only other petrol variant comes in the from of the plug-in hybrid, which combines the equally long serving four-cylinder 1.6-litre PureTech turbo with a 17.9-kWh battery pack.

Paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the system develops a combined 195kW/350Nm Opel says will lead to a top speed of 220 km/h. The claimed all-electric range is 87 km and, with the combustion engine included, a claimed 897 km.

On the electric side, the Grandland has two sized battery packs; a 73-kWh and an 83-kWh, both developing 157kW/343Nm. Respective ranges are 365 km and 410 km.

Notable spec

In terms of specification, the Grandland receives Opel’s latest Pure Panel consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch or 16-inch infotainment system, Head-Up Display, a wireless smartphone charger hidden behind an illuminated translucid glass panel called the Pixel Box, massaging front seats and the latest Matrix IntelliLux LED headlights.

Styled to resemble the Astra, the interior’s centrepiece is the latest Pure Panel pair of displays. Image: Opel

Taking care of safety is Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic Emergency Braking, Park Assist and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

What South Africa should expect

Priced from €36 100 (R746 104) in Germany where two trim levels are offered, Edition and sporty GS, the Grandland’s South African line-up remains unknown, though it its likely that the mentioned grades will be offered as they do on the Mokka.

While not expected to offer any of the electric variants, unconfirmed speculation suggests Opel could opt for a non-electrified version of the 1.2-litre PureTech, or perhaps introduce the plug-in hybrid as its first ever electrified vehicle in South Africa.

As mentioned though, this is purely speculative and as such, more information will only become available within the coming weeks.

