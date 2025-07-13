Why M50 is now the most M car money can buy in BMW X3 stable

293kW of power and 580Nm of torque get this fast SUV from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.66 seconds.

If BMW’s new X3 20d xDrive M Sport is the sensible choice in the range – “frugal and fast” – we called it a few weeks ago, then the X3 M50 xDrive should simply be called “fast”. Because it really is. And who cares how much fuel it uses!

The new G45 BMW X3 now wears a M50 badge instead of the M40i badge from the previous generation X3. And just in case you were wondering, it still runs the same engine. Which is a 3.0-litre straight-six, turbocharged petrol unit from before. But now with 48V mild hybrid technology onboard, and it offers more power and torque that the model it replaces.

For 2025, the BMW X3 M50 delivers 293kW and 580Nm. The X3 M40i churned out 285kW and 500Nm. This means the engine in the X3 M50 is the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol powerplant yet fitted in an BMW M Performance model.

ALSO READ: New BMW X3 ticks all the boxes with versatile powertrain line-up

M Performance car

But the X3 M50 is not a full-blown M car. It’s a M Performance car. So what does this mean? In BMW-speak this means that the BMW X3 M50 would normally be the middle of the performance options in their range of vehicles.

Now, this is where you need to pay attention. It’s not middle-of-the-range anymore. This M Performance X3 is it. There will be no new hardcore BMW X3 M. Not as in maybe later this year or the next. Or some other time down the line. We have been told that’s it. Last year’s 375kW/650Nm, super car chasing X3 M is done. But before you feel shortchanged, this X3 M50 is the most M car you can buy for the money. Talking of which, you will need to part with R1.5-million to park it in your garage.

Think twice before taking on this badge when the traffic light turns green. Picture: Supplied

For this money though you do get the likes of a M Sport suspension with variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and an M Sport differential integrated into the rear axle all as standard fitment. An adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers offers a level of agility and dynamism that a family SUV should not offer.

All the usual M goodies

Further M-specific design features abound; you have a full M interior, M kidney grille with horizontal bars and BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting. There are also large quad exhaust tailpipes, that you expect to bark out the performance credentials of the BMW X3 M50, but disappointingly so, the soundtrack is rather subdued.

ALSO READ: Frugal and fast BMW X3 20d proves that diesel is not dead yet

What isn’t disappointing is that this X3 M50 really gets up and go when you jump on the gas. Thanks to that small injection of electricity from the mild hybrid system, it outguns the old M40i. And anything else that the competition is offering now.

Activate Launch Control. Build some boost. Let the brake go. And bam, 100km/h came up in just 4.66 seconds during The Citizen Motoring‘s test. You will be doing over 200km/h not long after, and before you know it the car will on the speed limiter at 250km/h. You will have a big smile on your face. And this is exactly why you would buy the BMW X3 M50 over the X3 20d.

BMW X3 M50 test data