Double cab war: Ford Ranger continues to outsell Toyota Hilux

Ford Ranger has topped the double cab segment every year since 2023 and is on track to extend that streak through 2026.

According to the latest sales data from Lightstone Auto, 13 562 Ford Ranger Double Cab units were registered and delivered to owners from January to August this year.

Next up was the Toyota Hilux on 11 733 new double cabs sold. Isuzu’s D-Max came in third with 6 190 sales over the same period.

Hilux still tops overall

But Ford SA is going to be hard pressed to hang onto its Ranger double cab title. With the arrival of the new Toyota Hilux, sales across the board have jumped and the gap is closing fast.

It must be noted Toyota’s Hilux as a range remains South Africa’s number one bakkie choice. And by a substantial margin too.

Capturing an untouchable 46.3% market share year to date with 34 481 unit sales is the Toyota Hilux. Ford’s Ranger comes in a distant second with 29.3% and 21 791 sales.

Isuzu’s D-Max remains right on the Ford Ranger’s tail with 24.5% market share and 18 222 units sold.

There is no chance of catching Toyota’s Hilux range of bakkies that have been on top of the sales charts for almost 50 years. Picture: Supplied

Versatility is key

“The Ford Ranger delivers the capability expected from a bakkie while proving the comfort, technology and versatility required for modern life.” says Ryan Searle, director of sales operations, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

“South Africans’ love for the double cab bakkie runs far deeper than practicality alone. Bakkies are rooted in a national identity that blends work and lifestyle into one single offering.”

“This dual-purpose demand means owners expect a vehicle to possess the structural integrity to handle demanding work while offering the refinement expected of a modern luxury passenger vehicle,” says Searle.

The Ford Ranger offers bakkie capability alongside the comfort and technology expected from a modern passenger vehicle. Picture: Supplied

Built in South Africa

The Ranger is manufactured at Ford’s Silverton manufacturing plant in Pretoria, one of the company’s key global production facilities.

The Silverton assembly plant was recently named the number one quality plant in the global Ford manufacturing ecosystem.

Ford Family Promise

Every new Ranger sold benefits from the Ford Family Promise. It is a comprehensive suite of services and ownership benefits designed to provide greater convenience, support and peace of mind throughout the ownership journey.

The Ford Family Promise brings together practical customer-focused offerings delivered through Ford’s national dealer network.

These include services such as:

Online Service Booking;

Express Service;

Mobile Service;

Vehicle Pick-Up and Delivery; and

Access to Ford’s Service Price Calculator.

Ford SA is going to be hard pressed to hang onto its double cab title this year with the arrival of the new Toyota Hilux. Picture: Supplied

Off-road driver training

Customers who purchase a new 4×4 Ford Ranger are eligible for complimentary introductory Ford Adventure Club training.

The Level 1 course combines theoretical and practical instruction, giving owners an opportunity to become familiar with their Ford Ranger’s four-wheel-drive systems and capabilities in a controlled environment.

The programme is designed to promote the safe, confident and environmentally responsible use of the vehicle, both on and off the road. The complimentary training is valid for 12 months from the vehicle’s purchase date.