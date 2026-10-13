Botterill and Köhne in TGRSA one-two at Vryheid 400

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) extended its perfect record in the 2026 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC) to four wins from four rounds this weekend.

Guy Botterill and Henry Köhne made it three from three when they picked up the win at the VAPS HCV Vryheid 400 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO crew completed the 420km event in a total time of 05h:26m:14s. Team-mates Saood Variawa and Charan Moore finished second, just 72 seconds behind.

Tricky conditions

Conditions were very warm and humid on Friday, before turning overcast and cooler on Saturday, with light rain falling mid-morning before clearing in the early afternoon.

Thick morning mist reduced visibility in the plantations, and dew made the tight, technical forest sections even more slippery.

Heading into the weekend, Botterill was well aware that the job was not yet done. “It’s looking good, but we’ve been in these situations before,” he said before the start.

“It’s never over until it’s over. So we’ve got to stay super focused. Make sure we don’t make any mistakes, and try to be at the sharp end of the field.”

Variawa fastest

Variawa and Moore set the second-fastest time in Friday’s 17km qualifying race, with Botterill and Köhne third quickest.

Over the 79km stage one that followed, Botterill and Köhne posted the best combined time to end the day in the overnight lead, just 14 seconds clear of Variawa and Moore, giving TGRSA a one-two after the first day.

Saturday’s two 162km stages proved every bit as demanding. As overnight leaders, Botterill and Köhne had to open the road, and a puncture early in stage two cost them valuable time.

The TGRSA Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO has now won every round of the 2026 SARRC season. Picture: Supplied

Botterill fights back

Variawa and Moore took full advantage to move into the lead, holding a 48-second advantage over their team-mates heading into the final stage. Botterill and Köhne responded by posting the fastest time of the day on Stage Three to reclaim the lead and take the victory.

“Unbelievable,” said Botterill. “The team was amazing, the car was amazing, and Henry was super good on the notes.”

“Today we were opening the road, which was very tricky in the forest, with lots of left nines and right nines and difficult calls, and he did a fantastic job.”

“We got a puncture on the first loop this morning, which really put us on the back foot, and we lost a lot of time there. After that it was just hammer down and push as hard as we could, and we managed to get back on top.”

“I’m really happy with that, and happy for the team. It’s good to have three wins in a row, and I’m just super chuffed with everything.”

Bad luck

For Variawa, whose title defence had been interrupted by setbacks at Stella and Outeniqua, a second-place finish marked a welcome return to the podium.

“It was a really good weekend for the team,” he said. “I’ve had some bad luck this season, but we were running and leading the race up until the second loop, and I think we did an amazing job, with Guy first, me second, and both of us well ahead of the rest of the field.”

The result also underlined the strength of the Toyota GR Hilux IMT EVO, which has now won every round of the 2026 SARRC season.

Overall championship

The victory places Botterill in a commanding position in the overall standings with one round remaining, while Köhne strengthens his hold on the navigators’ championship.

The 2026 SARRC season concludes with the Northam Zondereinde Bushveld 400 at Thabazimbi on 13 and 14 November 2026.