Wait reduced as Volvo EX90 gains faster charging upgrades

New software means a range of 250 km after less than 10 minutes plugged in.

Fresh on the back of its South African market launch earlier this year, Volvo has upgraded the charging infrastructure of the EX90 to reduce overall waiting time at the plug.

More range

The first model to ride on the marque’s 800-volt platform, the reduced waiting time comes via an upgraded Nvidia Drive AGX chip that now outputs 500 TOPS or Trillion Operations Per Second.

Using the over-the-air updates and the improved software, the EX90 will now have a range of 250 km after less than 10 minutes plugged in.

At the same time, Volvo also claims improved performance and efficiency, although it didn’t provide further details.

Spec tweaks

Aside from the reduced charging time, an automatic emergency call function has been integrated into the Emergency Stop Assist system, the Park Pilot system has been revised, and the Emergency Steering Assist system has been upgraded to better function in darkness.

Finally, the panoramic roof now comes with an opaque function that adjusts the transparency of the glass to reduce in-car glare while also aiding privacy.

“The additional computing power enables us to harness the power of AI, data and software to further enhance safety and overall performance of the EX90,” says Anders Bell, Chief Technology and Engineering Officer at Volvo.

“This means we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air.”

Soon?

As it stands, Volvo Car South Africa has yet to approve the tweaks for the local market EX90. However, expect an announcement to be made in due course.

