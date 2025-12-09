Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Crazy Destroyers crowned 2025 Red Bull Mzansi crew battle champions [video]

Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

2 minute read

9 December 2025

03:27 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Crazy Destroyers clinched the title after an intense, crowd-favourite battle against the formidable True Skhanda Movers.

Crazy Destroyers celebrate their win. Picture: Carlos Muchave

Mzansi witnessed a dance showdown as the Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle National Final lit up Constitution Hill on Sunday, 7 December.

With electrifying performances, celebrity guests, and a crowd roaring with energy, the day ended with Crazy Destroyers being crowned the 2025 Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle Champions.

The Pretoria-born duo, Sleek Nation, 24, and Tsebetsa Boy, 22, from Soshanguve, Mabopane, clinched the title after an intense, crowd-favourite battle against the formidable True Skhanda Movers.

Despite being the smallest crew in the competition, they delivered sharp execution, powerful storytelling and unforgettable chemistry that kept the audience on their feet.

“Winning this means a lot to us,” said the Crazy Destroyers. “We were fighting many crews, outnumbered, but we came back strong and stood tall. We are very excited; it’s our first experience and winning a competition like this is unbelievable.”

Crazy Destroyers won the Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle in Johannesburg on December 7, 2025. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Read more on these topics

arts and culture dance Red Bull Red Bull KTM

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring AA lashes out as yet another recall notice is given by Kia and Jeep
South Africa Cape Town load reduction this week will impact these areas
Politics Mbalula reveals shocking state of ANC support: Is the ANC becoming a rural party?
Politics ANC ‘suffers from disease’ of not implementing policy resolutions, Ramaphosa says [VIDEO]
Politics Ramaphosa for third term? Mbalula says NGC will not discuss ANC succession battle

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp