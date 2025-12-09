Crazy Destroyers crowned 2025 Red Bull Mzansi crew battle champions [video]

Crazy Destroyers clinched the title after an intense, crowd-favourite battle against the formidable True Skhanda Movers.

Mzansi witnessed a dance showdown as the Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle National Final lit up Constitution Hill on Sunday, 7 December.

With electrifying performances, celebrity guests, and a crowd roaring with energy, the day ended with Crazy Destroyers being crowned the 2025 Red Bull Mzansi Crew Battle Champions.

The Pretoria-born duo, Sleek Nation, 24, and Tsebetsa Boy, 22, from Soshanguve, Mabopane, clinched the title after an intense, crowd-favourite battle against the formidable True Skhanda Movers.

Despite being the smallest crew in the competition, they delivered sharp execution, powerful storytelling and unforgettable chemistry that kept the audience on their feet.

“Winning this means a lot to us,” said the Crazy Destroyers. “We were fighting many crews, outnumbered, but we came back strong and stood tall. We are very excited; it’s our first experience and winning a competition like this is unbelievable.”