Brad Binder’s struggles for pace continues at Czechia MotoGP

Another underwhelming weekend for Red Bull KTM man in Brno.

What could be his last season in MotoGP is going nowhere and very fast too for Brad Binder.

The Red Bull KTM rider put up another underwhelming performance at the Czechia Grand Prix weekend by finishing the sprint and main races in ninth and 12th place respectively. The five championship points he earned in Brno saw him move up to 53 points, but it wasn’t enough to help him improve his 13th place in the title race.

Still without a seat for 2027, Binder’s troubles again started with a poor showing in qualifying. Various issues during Q1 meant that he could not string together a proper lap and had to be content with qualifying in 20th place.

Brad Binder frustrated

It was a miserable weekend overall for KTM as Binder’s team-mate Pedro Acosta had to retire with a technical issue on the final lap from sixth place. Try as he may, Acosta again just did not have the pace to stay with Marc Marquez’s Ducati and Ai Ogura’s Aprilia.

With title race leader Marco Bezzecchi barred from racing on Sunday after an altercation with a track marshal on Saturday, world champion Marquez held off a flying Aguro to romp to his second consecutive win.

“Brno is done. 12th place today and I was really consistent and got faster towards the end but was just too slow, so, a frustrating weekend,” Binder told the KTM website on Sunday.

“We need to try a few different balances with the set-up so I can feel more competitive.”

Netherlands up next

KTM has little time to find answers as MotoGP heads straight to the Netherlands for Round 10 of the 22-race season this weekend. Marquez (140 points), who has moved up to fourth in the title race, will be out to further close the gap on Bezzecchi (180), Jorge Martin (172) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (157).

In Moto3, teenager Ruché Moodley again failed to open his account. Moodley finished in 20th and last place.