Mercedes-Benz removes covers from new-generation GLA

Should approval be confirmed, chances are that only the combustion powered GLA will become available in South Africa next year.

Following the CLA as the first of its latest products to adopt both combustion and electrification under the same nameplate, Mercedes-Benz has applied the same logic to the new third-generation GLA revealed late on Wednesday evening (29 July).

Mercedes-Benz’s second SUV after the all-electric GLC to receive the so-called Iconic Grille design, the GLA comes in both EV and mild-hybrid powertrain configurations, with the new MMA or Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) from the CLA forming its base.

The basics

Replacing the second generation that had been on-sale since 2019, the GLA’s new underpinnings come with gains on nearly every dimensional front.

As such, its fundamentals amount to the following:

Length : 4 565mm;

: 4 565mm; Wheelbase : 2 790mm;

: 2 790mm; Height : 1 604mm;

: 1 604mm; Width: 1 873mm.

Comparatively, it measures 153mm longer and 39mm wider than its predecessor, with its wheelbase also increasing by 61mm. Surprisingly, overall height has been dropped by 12mm.

The GLA’s dimensional tweaks mean it can accommodate 410 litres of luggage, 70 litres more than before, or up to 1 400 litres with the rear seats folded down.

For the EV, which carries the moniker GLA with EQ Technology, an additional 107 litres can be stored underneath its bonnet.

Exterior

Stylistically inspired by both the GLC and the new all-electric C-Class, the GLA receives the same grille, which on the EV is sealed and available with illumination for the panel as well as the imitation grille slats.

For the combustion GLA, a different design has been applied

Rear fascia design is unique to the GLA. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Aside from the standard LED or optional multi-beam LED headlights, the AMG Line and Night Packages can be specified as options, along with alloy wheels up to 20 inches.

At the rear, a model specific rear-end fascia has been devised in which the new round-shaped cluster is connected by an illuminated LED light bar running atop the width of the tailgate instead of below.

In addition to the bootlid itself being new, the clusters have star-shaped lights with added dynamic indicators.

Interior

Inside, the similarities with the CLA continue in that the superscreen display has been carried over.

This means the 10.25-inch instrument cluster, the 14-inch MBUX infotainment system and the 14-inch display on the passenger’s side are standard.

GLA’s interior borrows extensively from the CLA. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

The MBUX system also receives the latest software, including integrated ChatGPT and Google-developed artificial intelligence.

New features include a panoramic sunroof that swaps the traditional blind for the polymer dispersed liquid crystal technology that allows it to become transparent or opaque, customisable ambient lighting, new driver assistance systems, plus an optional 16-speaker, 850-watt Burmester 3D surround sound system.

Choice of motivation

On the power front, the GLA will initially launch as an EV, with the combustion variant following early next year.

Combustion

While no details were provided, speculation is that the 48-volt assisted 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine will have the same outputs as in the CLA.

This means 120kW/250Nm for what is expected to be known as the GLA 220, and 140kW/300Nm for the GLA 250 equipped with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

In both cases, the 48-volt system, consisting of a 1.3kWh electric motor and battery pack, adds an additional 22kW for short bursts.

As with the CLA, the electrical unit is mounted within the sole available transmission option, an eight-speed dual-clutch.

Three EV options

On the electric side, the GLA 200 Electric starts the range off with outputs of 165kW/335Nm from its 58kWh battery pack.

Powering a single electric motor, Mercedes-Benz claims a top speed of 210km/h, 0-100km/h in 8.1 seconds and a range of up to 447km.

Next up, the GLA 250+ receives a larger 85kWh battery that delivers 320kW/335Nm to the front axle only.

While pegged with the same top speed as the GLA 200, the 250+ will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and travel up to 657km on a single charge.

Completing the range, the GLA 350 4Matic retains the latter battery pack, but, as per the 4Matic moniker, has a second electric motor, resulting in outputs of 260kW/515Nm.

Its performance figures amount to a top speed of 210km/h, 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and a range of up to 643km.

On the 200, the battery supports DC charging up to 200kW, which will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 10-80%.

For the GLA 250+ and 350 4Matic, DC support increases to 320kW, which also comes with a slightly longer 10-80% wait or 22 minutes.

All variants, though, are equipped with an on-board 22kW charger as standard.

Arrival awaited

Now available for ordering in Europe, pricing for the GLA starts at €48 599 in Germany, which amounts to R921 068 when directly converted and without taxes.

So far, Mercedes-Benz South Africa is yet to confirm the GLA for the local market. However, should approval be given, expect it to arrive next year and only with the combustion engine, as in the case of the local CLA derivatives.