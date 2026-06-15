High-tech Mercedes-Benz CLA arrives in South Africa

Mercedes-Benz has raised the standards with the introduction of the all-new smarter Mercedes-Benz CLA 200.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 is said to offer more to customers in every single way, thus delivering significantly more space, refinement, comfort, intelligence and efficiency when compared to its predecessor.

Exterior design

The exterior design of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 shows off classic GT proportions that feature a long wheelbase and short body overhangs.

The front fascia features a classic chrome star-pattern grille framed by an LED lightguide.

Multibeam LED headlights and taillights do duty along with a massive, single-piece panoramic glass roof, both of which come as standard fitment to this all new model.

Smart powertrain

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 offers state of the art hybrid technology features a modern 48 volt system that blends a 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol turbo engine, with a highly integrated electric motor mounted inside a new eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission.

This combination delivers 120kW of peak power and 250Nm of torque to the front wheels. The claimed 0-100 km/h time is set at 8.0 seconds.

As to be expected in this modern era of fuel efficiency. The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 is said to deliver an average fuel consumption of just 5.4 litres per 100 kilometres.

Premiering the revolutionary, AI-powered Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). Picture: Supplied

Refined comfort

The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 introduces a minimalist, tech-driven reinterpretation of modern luxury, shifting the cabin focus toward a few well executed high-tech elements.

The centrepiece is the free-standing MBUX Superscreen, a large expanse of glass spanning the dashboard that seamlessly integrates a 10.25-inch driver display with a high-resolution 14-inch central touchscreen powered by real-time graphics.

AI infused intelligence

The most intelligent Mercedes‑Benz ever made is represented by the new Mercedes‑Benz CLA 200.

It is the first production model to rely entirely on the proprietary Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS).

Backed by a high-performance supercomputer and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine the vehicle introduces a hyper-personalised digital environment that receives seamless over-the-air updates to keep the vehicle permanently up to date.

This system initiates the fourth generation of MBUX and serves as the first in-car infotainment system to combine generative AI agents from both Microsoft and Google.

ChatGPT

Powered by ChatGPT-4o and Microsoft Bing, the MBUX Virtual Assistant – manifested as a “living” 3D avatar star on the screen – engages in complex, multi-turn dialogues, remembers short-term context and reads driver emotions to adjust its responses.

Integrating Google Gemini, the assistant uses the Google Maps platform to answer complex navigation questions and search points of interest.

This layout feeds directly into MBUX Surround Navigation which in turn merges real-time driving-assistance views with a 3D representation of the car’s physical surroundings directly on the driver display to improve overall situational awareness.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 is the gateway into a completely new, ground-up family of vehicles. Picture: Supplied

Pricing and warranty

CLA 200 – R937 000

Price includes a five-year / 100 000km full service and maintenance plan.