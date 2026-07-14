Changan Uni-S soon to offer more power and fuel efficiency

Changan's popular Uni-S mid-size SUV will see a new energy derivative debuting the company's BlueCore Hybrid technology on local soil.

As part of our journey to Chongqing, China, the global headquarters of Changan, we were not only given a tour around their manufacturing and research and development facilities.

We were also taken out to one of Changan’s vehicle proving grounds, where several products under consideration for South Africa were made available to the media to drive. One of them being a Uni-S.

Uni-S HEV to offer more

A diverse range of Changan vehicles were made available for test drives in Chongqing, China. Picture: Supplied

The Changan Uni-S is already available in South Africa as a 1.5-litre turbo petrol that produces 138kW of power and 300Nm power. In turn, it is paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission.

But this time we were given a shot at the new Uni-S HEV, which is – as you might have guessed – a hybrid electric vehicle.

New energy is one of the core focuses of the Chinese now. And to be blunt, they are moving the game forward more rapidly than anybody else.

China is moving fast

The visit provided an in-depth look at Changan’s capabilities in innovation and new energy technologies. Picture: Supplied

Less than a year or so ago, Toyota’s Corolla Cross HEV was the only new energy offering in South Africa.

Producing 90kW and 142Nm to go with a claimed fuel consumption of just 4.3 litres per 100km, it was out front. But not anymore.

Now, the likes of the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV offers up 150kW and 310Nm with a claim of 5.4 litres per 100km.

This was recently bettered by Omoda’s C5 SHS that produces 165kW and 295Nm with a claim of 4.9 litres per 100km.

More power, better fuel efficiency

Looking ahead, Changan will continue to advance technology innovation alongside localised development. Picture: Supplied

Solid details in China were hard to come by but according to www.chinacarnews.com the 1.5-litre turbo petrol produces a 110kW on its own.

And when coupled with a 1.74kWh self-charging lithium battery, that drives an electric motor, the combined power output is said to climb to 180kW for the incoming Changan Uni-S HEV.

Not to be outdone in terms of efficiency either – but again, not confirmed – Changan reckon that the fuel consumption of the Uni-S HEV could drop as low as 4.0 litres per 100km.

As you can see, the Chinese are offering more power and very similar fuel consumption figures but at a better sticker price.

How have Changan made this possible?

They have been developing their BlueCore Hybrid technology for the past six years with contributions from more than 1000 engineers, and an investment of more than R5-billion.

BlueCore Hybrid technology sees the integration of a 500Bar high-pressure direct-injection hybrid engine with a high-magnetic-flux high-power hybrid electric drive and a high-performance, high-safety battery.

Developed with global users in mind, BlueCore Hybrid technology allows drivers to maintain the familiar convenience of standard refueling while benefiting from the smoothness of electric drive, reduced fuel consumption, and freedom from range anxiety.