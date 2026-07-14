More value: Changan Alsvin now comes with standard service plan

Every Changan Alsvin sold in South Africa now offers customers greater peace of mind, predictable servicing costs and an even lower cost of ownership.

Changan South Africa has further enhanced the value proposition of its popular Alsvin sedan by introducing a standard five-year/75 000km service plan on the 1.4-litre Manual Transmission (MT) model.

A standard service plan is already offered on the 1.5-litre Automatic Transmission (AT) derivative. This new addition gives customers greater peace of mind when purchasing a Changan Alsvin.

Predictable servicing costs

This is by allowing customers to enjoy predictable servicing costs while ensuring their vehicle is maintained by trained technicians using genuine Changan parts at authorised dealerships nationwide.

Beyond its attractive purchase price, of R249 900 for the MT and R289 900 for the AT, the Changan Alsvin has established itself as one of the strongest contenders in South Africa’s entry-level sedan segment.

The vehicle combines modern styling, impressive levels of standard equipment, excellent fuel efficiency and class-leading performance.

Inside, the Changan Alsvin welcomes you with space and comfort rarely seen in its class. Picture: Supplied

Responsive performance

Available with either a 1.4-litre or 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Changan Alsvin offers customers a balance of responsive performance and economical running costs.

Making it ideally suited to daily commuting, first-time buyers, e-hailing services, young professionals and growing families alike.

The introduction of the standard service plan further enhances the Changan Alsvin’s already competitive total cost of ownership by reducing unexpected maintenance expenses and providing customers with greater financial certainty throughout the ownership journey.

As Changan continues to expand its dealer footprint across South Africa. Customers also benefit from improved access to professional after-sales support, servicing and genuine parts. Reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering a reliable and rewarding ownership experience.

Longterm ownership costs

“The introduction of the standard Service Plan for the Alsvin 1.4 Manual reflects Changan’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to South African motorists,” says Marinus Venter, Country Manager at Jameel Motors South Africa.

“We understand that today’s customers are looking beyond the purchase price and placing greater emphasis on long-term ownership costs.”

“By providing more value through this service plan offering, while continuing to expand our dealer network across the country, we are making Changan ownership even more accessible, convenient and rewarding.”

Combined with its comprehensive standard service plan, low running costs and competitive pricing. The Changan Alsvin offers exceptional value for money.

The Changan Alsvin is designed for families, professionals, and first-time buyers. Picture: Supplied

Available while stock lasts

Through Changan Finance, customers can own an Alsvin from as little as R110 per day, with no deposit required. Making it one of the most accessible sedans in its class.

Changan Finance offers are valid from 01 July 2026 until 31 September 2026 and apply to Changan Alsvin 1.4 MT stock only. Offers are subject to credit approval through Wesbank, an Authorised Financial Services Provider.

Available while stocks last at participating Changan Motors Dealers nationwide. Terms and conditions apply.