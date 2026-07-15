‘Properly facelift’ Nissan X-Trail penned in for July debut

Revisions will be more extensive than before, but not on the powertrain front.

Following an incremental specification sheet update, accompanied by a limited time price drop, Nissan has now approved the completely revised X-Trail for South Africa.

Still Nissan South Africa’s flagship SUV until the arrival of the Y63 Patrol later this year, the X-Trail’s initial changes included a wireless smartphone charging pad on all models, as well as walkway lock and approach unlock doors.

At the same time, Nissan approved a price decrease of R63 000 for the top-spec Acenta+, a reduction of R85 000 for the mid-range Acenta and a R100 000 cut for the entry-level Visia, all for a limited time.

Real facelift

Globally revealed in Japan last year, and also Australia, the now “properly facelift” X-Trail will make its local market debut this month, before going arriving on dealership floors next month.

Main changes at the rear are revised LED diodes for light clusters. Picture: Nissan Australia

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the more extensive revisions include a new grille and front bumper, restyled headlights and daytime running LEDs, up to 19-inch alloy wheels, new LED diodes for the taillights and chrome roof rails.

Inside

Inside, the expected updates include a new steering wheel, improved wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity within the 12.3-inch infotainment system, a new 360-degree surround-view camera system, type-C USB ports and a transparent bonnet view camera.

Interior changes are expected to be more subtle than those of the exterior. Picture: Nissan Australia

At the same time, Nissan has confirmed that the X-Trail will receive a reworked safety and driver assistance spec sheet, as well as its latest ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system.

Same up front

Although known to be under consideration, the X-Trail is unlikely to receive the e-Power hybrid powertrain, which relies on electric motivation, while the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder mainly serves as a generator.

Instead, the long-serving normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine is set to be remain the only engine option with unchanged outputs of 135kW/244Nm.

Paired to a CVT, drive goes to the front wheels, or all four in the case of the Acenta+ tested last year.

How much?

With the price reprieve long since finished, current pricing for the X-Trail starts at R687 900 for the Visia and extends to R751 900 for the Acenta. The all-wheel drive Acenta+ carries a sticker of R812 900.

As it stands, expect final details and pricing to be announced either before or at the official launch.