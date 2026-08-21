Distinction trim returns to Chery Tiggo 7 but with a darker presence

Officially titled Distinction Dark Edition takes over from the Prime as the new entry-level Tiggo 7 variant.

Chery has made its second change to the Tiggo 7 line-up this year following the re-introduction of the Executive grade in April.

Stealthy looks

Dropped after the Tiggo 7’s refresh last year, the Distinction grade returns, once again as the base variant, this time with the addition of a black appearance package as the renamed Distinction Dark Edition.

Undercutting the Prime variant that had been the range opener by R14 000, the Distinction Dark’s gains amount to black 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass all around and black finishes on the grille, door sills, around the fog lamps bezels and on the roof rails.

Black detailing around the lower air intake on the front bumper and on the rear bumper rounds the exterior off, along with the choice of three mono-tone colours:

Khaki White;

Phantom Grey;

Carbon Black

The fourth and final option comprises the Khaki White being topped with a Phantom Black roof.

Spec

Inside, the Distinction Dark gets imitation black leather upholstery, a black gear lever, black faux leather trim on the multi-function steering wheel, imitation white stitching on the doors, and a black dashboard.

Black touches continue inside on the gear lever, steering wheel and seats. Picture: Chery

As standard, the Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark’s specification sheet comprises:

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

electric driver’s seat;

dual-zone climate control;

electric tailgate;

front and rear armrests;

keyless entry;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

six-speaker Sony sound system;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

On the safety and driver assistance side, the following has been included:

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

cruise control;

Driver Attention Alert

No power change

Up front, and as with the Prime, the Distinction Dark is powered by Chery’s 1.5 T-GDI engine that makes 108kW/210Nm.

Sending the amount of twist to the front wheels, though, is a six-speed dual-clutch transmission in place of the previous CVT. The claimed fuel consumption is 6.9 L/100 km.

Also carried over from the Prime is the drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Price

Now available, the Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition’s price includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.