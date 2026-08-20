What to expect? Reveal time set for GWM’s new 3.0-litre turbodiesel

New internally named GW4F30 four-cylinder oil-burner will debut in both the P500 bakkie and Tank 500 SUV.

Having started sales in Australia this week, Great Wall Motors (GWM) South Africa has announced the launch time of its new 3.0-litre turbodiesel into the local market.

Four and not six

Announced last year with the aim of being introduced in 2027, the engine, known internally as GW4F30, has a 2 993 cc displacement, and while originally thought to be a six-cylinder, has a four-cylinder configuration similar to the Isuzu D-Max.

Set to be positioned above the existing 2.4-litre unit, the 3.0-litre unit is expected to have an identical badging setup by adopting the 3.0T designation, as per the 2.4 being badged 2.4T.

Conversely, the 3.0T denominator, in markets where the diesel won’t be offered, denotes the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 265kW/500Nm.

Ford’s V6 out-torqued

Confirmed for the P500 bakkie and the Tank 500 SUV, the big displacement oil-burner will produce 170kW/620Nm, and uptake of 35kW/140Nm over the 2.4.

Although 14 kW down on the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 used in the Ford Ranger and Everest, and Volkswagen Amarok, the GW4F30 has a torque uptake of 20 Nm.

As with the 2.4T, the 3.0T’s amount of twist will go to the rear or all four wheels through the ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic gearbox.

First for Tank 500, end of P500 PHEV?

The second turbodiesel engine for the P500, the 3.0T, will, however, be a first for the Tank 500, which, until now, offered the 2.4T in Thailand and nowhere else.

New diesel will be a first for the Tank 500 in South Africa. Picture: GWM

Seemingly, it could be positioned below the self-charging HEV hybrid, whose combination of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, electric motor and battery pack develops a combined 255kW/648Nm.

In the case of the P500, the diesel seemingly looks set to replace the still-born plug-in hybrid, which had been expected to arrive sometime this year after being approved for South Africa last year.

Almost here

As it stands, no details regarding pricing details are known. However, expect more to emerge before or at the launch in September, which will see both the Tank 500 and P500 3.0T bow at the same time.