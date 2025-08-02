Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid ready to shock the SUV segment

Sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.4 seconds and won't break the bank at the pumps.

Chery made big noise about its hybrid technology at the Shanghai Auto Show in April. After spending some quality time in two of the Chinese carmaker’s new energy offerings, we understand Chery’s sentiment.

Along with the Tiggo Cross self-charging hybrid, Chery last month rolled out the Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) locally. Two PHEV models head the revised Tiggo 7 line-up, which has dropped the Pro and Pro Max monikers from before.

We recently had the Tiggo 7 Plus CSH, short for Chery Super Hybrid, on test. The Plus at R619 900 slots in underneath the R679 900 Ultra CSH and are marked down a full R20 000 as an introductory special offer. And even better, it still includes comprehensive after sales backing which features a 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty.

ALSO READ: Hybrid warfare as Chery Tiggo 7 takes swipe at Jaecoo J7

Performance-like power

Apart from the price, the standout feature of the PHEV model is its power outputs. Numbers so impressive that it will qualify as a performance offering in many other stables. The manufacturer’s familiar 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine teams up with an 18.3kWh battery hooked up to a single electric motor to form the CSH setup. Together they produce a total of 265kW of power and 530Nm of torque. This is a significant power bump from the 145kW/290Nm produced by the 1.6-litre blown mill model.

Even better than the extra oomph is the difference the single-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) makes compared to any other gearbox Chery has to offer. The DHT means the typical Chinese throttle calibration issues are all out the window, with the power delivery being buttery smooth.

The steering is a bit light, but still better than what the Tiggo Cross hybrid feels like.

ALSO READ: Newly facelifted Chery Tiggo 7 range priced with more features

Throttle calibration issues sorted

Chery claims the Tiggo 7 CSH will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 5.4 seconds and we have no reason to doubt them. The torque is so instantaneous when flooring the accelerator, that it behaves much more like a fully electric car than anything mechanical burdened by turbo lag.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Plus CSH rides on 18-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The twist is routed to the front wheels as Chery do not offer the hybrids as – or any Tiggo 7 for that metter – with all-wheel drive anymore. When you flatten the accelerator, the amount of torque on the front wheels is so great that it leads to wheelspin on any surface with the slightest tinge of dust about it.

The Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid’s claimed electric range is 93km. Some logistical issues meant that The Citizen Motoring were unable to charge the car at home or a DC fast charger to put this claim to the test. It did however give us a chance to observe the intricacies of the hybrid system.

Chery Tiggo 7’s clever system

Unlike some brands’ PHEV technology, the CSH system does not allow the battery to run flatter than 20%, which is very similar to the BYD Shark bakkie. The engine, along with power restored by regenerative braking, keeps the battery level around the 20% mark. In other words, it then functions like a self-charging hybrid, sans the benefit of a pure electric range.

We were unable to determine the accumulated consumption for the car’s weeklong stay, but a trip-by-trip readout never exceeded 6.4 litres per 100km, with 5.4L/100km being the lowest. This would indicate that Chery’s claimed range of 1 200km with a full tank and full charge is within reach.

In terms of styling, the Chery Tiggo 7 CSH adopts the upgrades that have been applied to the entire range. The front end now features a diamond-studded chrome grille and revised LED headlights. We really like the new rear styling, which is a lot more authoritative with its muscular lines.

Loads of space and tech

Inside, the CSH is as plush and comfortable as we have become used to over the years. Two 12.3-screens features on the dash which is rounded off by the generous use of leather, faux carbon, brushed chrome and veneer. The light emitted through the 1.1 square metre panoramic roof makes the already generous space in the cabin look even bigger.

The Chery Tiggo 7 has two 12.3-inch screens. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The infotainment system features six speakers and is geared with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features the “Hello Chery” voice assistant and 540-degree camera. There is also a 50W wirelessly charging tray and multiple Type-C USB ports.

One feature that will take getting used to is the absence of a push start button. You can’t help yourself looking for the button before realising that there isn’t one. Once inside, you simply put it in gear and off you go. Providing your seat belt is fastened of course.

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV guns for glory

Boot space is rated at 626 litres, with plenty of leg and headroom in the second row.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Plus CSH comes standard with front and rear parking sensors and six airbags. Advanced safety systems include blind-spot monitoring, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert.

Chery has been hurting the heritage brands in the C-SUV segment and will continue to do that pridct like this. No buyer in this segment can ignore the attractive pricing and the comprehensive package that comes along with it.