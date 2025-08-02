Returning MG means business with ‘simplified’ range-topping HS

Chinese-owned British brand's top-spec SUV doesn't overcomplicate, but will have a tough battle against legacy brand offerings, as well as those from its fellow countrymen.

The return of MG to South Africa last year came with a degree of surprise after its less-than-stellar previous market entry under the auspices of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH).

From down to the very top

Bought, along with Rover, from the defunct Phoenix Consortium in 2005 by Nanjing Automobile, which then became part of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor) two years later, the line-up of the 3 hatch and 6 sedan failed to attract the same attention as the ZR and the terminally aged TF did under MG Rover South Africa.

Reinvented by SAIC since then to become a top 10 selling brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, Morris Garages’ third entry into the local market tapered off significantly until the Simola Hillclimb in April.

Aside from the dramatic all-electric Cyberster that harks the closest back to its sports car roots, the brand also teased the new generation 3 in hybrid form ahead of its imminent arrival.

For the time being, its main bread-and-butter comes from two SUV, the entry-level ZS and the subject of this test, the range-topping HS.

Cracking the segment

Currently in its second generation having debuted last year, the HS enters a congested market segment flooded by products from its countrymen, as well as legacy brands such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Kia, Hyundai and Mazda.

The latest Chinese product to enter the premium space, the arrival of the flagship HS Luxury for the weeklong stay raised more questions than answers pertaining not only to the change in products from the People’s Republic becoming upmarket and no longer perceived as bargains, but its unique selling point compared to its opposition.

Styling, sorted

Finished in a slightly underwhelming colour called Sterling Silver, the HS still strikes an impression on first glance.

Rear facia design has elements from the Audi Q8.

Appearing subtly evil with a wraparound honeycomb grille, outstretched bonnet and elongated LED headlights seemingly derived from the Volkswagen Lamando – coincidentally made by Wolfsburg through its joint venture with SAIC – the HS’ pose goes further with a side profile similar from some angles to the Jaguar F-Pace.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels, the rear appears more compact with an upwards moving lower glasshouse, and an indented look to the slimline LED light clusters connected by a full-width light bar.

Flagship HS Luxury rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Reminiscent of the Audi Q8, the HS sticks to its premium aspiration by being eye-catching and stylish, yet despite its malevolent finish, arguably not as distinctive as some of its countrymen.

Interior not over-the-top

The same applies to the interior, which is, once again, a traditional Chinese affair dominated by a pair of 12.3-inch displays on top of the dashboard, physical shortcut buttons for select functions below the infotainment display, and generally soft-touch materials.

Interior conforms to the minimalistic design approach, but without going overboard on the tech front.

Incorporating MG’s take on minimalist interior design, the HS retains a traditional gear lever, though the non-floating centre console, which includes a pair of cupholders and a wireless smartphone charging pad, will require constant upkeep due to its piano key black finish.

Solid in feel, built quality-wise, and sporty thanks to the red stitch work, the HS’ imitation leather seats offer more than sufficient support as, aside from being comfortable, feature heating and electric adjustment.

Despite appearing dated on the graphics front, the infotainment isn’t a disaster or minefield to use.

In a significant departure from other Chinese products, the HS’ seats drop all the way to the bottom, thus providing a clear view of the instrument cluster and not akin to “sitting above” the steering wheel as in a light truck.

What’s more, the infotainment system lacks the series’ of sub-menus and while comparatively low-tech on the graphics front, works reasonably slick in addition to being Apple CarPlay compatible, but not Android Auto which required the use of a third-party dongle plugged into the USB port.

Front seats are comfort-focused and feature electric adjustment, as well as heating.

Less of a success was the delayed reaction of the oddly shaped, but still physical, volume button on the steering wheel, the quality of the eight-speaker sound system, and the infotainment being the interface for the dual-zone climate control.

Practicality and spec

Winning back ground, space in the rear leaves little to be desired as, apart from legroom, the standard panoramic sunroof doesn’t encroach on headroom.

Boot space is impressive at 507-litres.

At the same time, practicality doesn’t disappoint either, as opening the electric tailgate reveals a substantial 507-litre boot that increases to 1 484-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded.

In Luxury spec, the HS’ list of specification items, aside from those mentioned, includes keyless entry and push-button start, rain sense wipers, folding heated mirrors and four USB ports.

Dropping the rear seats unlocks a total of 1 484-litres.

On the safety and driver assistance side, MG has left little to chance, though with the option of having most of the systems switched off completely until being reactivated by the driver and “lost” each time the engine is shut down.

Applicable also to the Driver Attention Alert module, mounted awkwardly on the A-pillar, the HS Luxury’s suite of systems comprises;

Rear passenger space lacks for little on both leg-and-headroom fronts.

seven airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

traction control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Croner Brake Control;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Hold Control;

Front and Rear Collision Warning;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Change Assist

On the move

Up front, another familiarity resides in the use of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Set to be joined later by a more powerful 2.0-litre unit, power is rated at 125 kW and torque at 275 Nm, predictably directed to the front wheels only.

Vocal, with the noise being audible even at the national limit, the engine feels laggy low-down, yet isn’t hobbled by the now infamous Chinese vehicle throttle calibration and transmission mismatch.

While, admittedly, still not fully rectified, the combination is more sorted and once up to speed with the initial lag gone, the HS is responsive despite tipping the scales at a rather heavy 1 602 kg.

That being sad, the transmission does become flustered when asked to suddenly shift down, highlighting the need for paddle shifters, however, it thankfully lacks the typical dual-clutch ‘box drag at low speeds.

On the ride front, the HS offers a compliant, comfortable and well dampened setup, but with another equally familiar Chinese vehicle foible of an overly electric and lifeless steering feel.

Providing the biggest surprise was fuel consumption, which, after seven days and 330 km, displayed a best of 7.7 L/100 km on the instrument cluster in mixed driving conditions.

Conclusion

As much as it doesn’t set a new benchmark for premium Chinese SUVs, the MG HS is an honest entrant that doesn’t do anything spectacularly good, nor untowardly bad.

Comparable to the GAC Emkoo, it doesn’t go overboard on the tech front and makes being an uncomplicated, well-equipped and practical SUV its main focus points.

Priced at R534 900, or R499 900 in the case of the Comfort that loses a few nice-to-haves, the HS 1.5T Luxury represents a compelling buy in a fiercely competitive segment.

However, an unproven track record of the “new MG” and safe bet of other legacy or proven Chinese brands could well relegate it to a niche player. As such, only time will tell.

