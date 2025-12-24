Feisty Suzuki Fronx shines – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 8

Crossover shows why it leads sales race against its production sibling the Toyota Starlet Cross.

The Suzuki Fronx crossover SUV has played a major part in the Japanese carmaker becoming South Africa’s second best-selling manufacturer behind Toyota.

Generally the Suzuki product plays second fiddle locally to its Toyota production sibling in the joint venture between the two carmakers. But the Fronx has bucked this trend against the Toyota Starlet Cross, score win after win in terms of sibling rivalry in the local sales charts every month.

After having a GLX manual derivative in top spec GLX manual guise as a house guest this year, it is easy to see why the Suzuki Fronx is so popular.

Suzuki Fronx impresses

The Citizen Motoring racked up more than 5 000km in the crossover, spanning from roads trips to daily school runs. Every single one who drove it, whether they were fussy motoring reporters, or commuters whose sole purpose is to get from point A to B, enjoyed it. And everyone though the styling is very attractive.

Its bulletproof 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine was enough for all the tasks at hand, with the easy-shifting five-speed manual gearbox working a charm alongside it.

Space is adequate for four adults, with a 304-litre boot taking care of daily cargo. Inside the cabin, a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, head-up display and 360-degree camera headlines a solid list of specification.

One of the highlights was the fuel consumption, which hovered around the six-litres per 100km mark.

