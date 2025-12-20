JAC T9 sets endurance record – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 12

Bakkie maintains average speed of 170.1km/h in racking up 4 048km in 24 hours.

Chinese carmaker JAC has been quietly making its way up the charts for best-selling local bakkies with very affordable offerings. This year it put its money where its mouth by successfully setting a new endurance record with the JAC T9.

Gunning for a 15-year-old record average speed of 169.3km/h, the JAC T9 took on the oval track at Gerotek outside Pretoria in April. Four racing drivers took on and succeeded in the the mammoth task of attempting of setting the new 24-hour endurance record.

JAC T9 pulls it off

Their T9 2.0L CTi covered 4 084km at an average speed of 170.1km/h. The double cab’s 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine produces 125kW of power and 444Nm of torque.

“When the 24-hour endurance challenge idea was pitched, we immediately knew it was a great opportunity to showcase the outstanding reliability and durability of our JAC products,” said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

‘Tough and reliable’

“We’ve ticked all the boxes after eight years of local trading, building a network of over 70 dealers across Southern Africa, delivering great after-sales service and consistent parts supply to more than 7 000 satisfied customers. This 24-endurance challenge proves JAC Motors’ reliability. Our vehicles are as tough and reliable as any established brand. And we are here to compete with the best,” he added.

JAC Motors entered local market in 2017 with the X200 2.8L TDI 1.5-ton forward-cab workhorse. The T6 bakkie was rolled out the next year with the T8 hot on its heels. The T9 followed and also received a new flagship model in the form of the Hunter this year.

