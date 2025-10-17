WATCH: Mzansi-bound new Chery QQ3 goes all-electric [VIDEO]

Hatchback gets radical makeover from the earlier model that was sold in South Africa.

Chery has used its annual International User Summit in its hometown of Wuhu to unveil the all-new third generation QQ3.

Shown for the first time at the Chengdu Auto Show in August, the QQ3 no longer utilises combustion engine motivation. It uses an electric-only setup while also conforming to a completely new design language.

A step-up from Chery’s own QQ Ice Cream, the QQ rides on a platform called T12. It only known dimensions amount to an overall length of 4 200mm and width of 2 700mm.

Radical makeover

Radically different from the original Chevrolet Spark/Daewoo Matiz-aping model from nearly two decades ago, the QQ3’s almost Mini Cooper-esque exterior look hasn’t been carried over to the interior.

Shown as a pre-production protype, the cabin is dominated by a 15.6-inch infotainment display. It also fearures a freestanding digital instrument cluster, floating centre console and accessory mounting points on either side of the dashboard.

The Chery QQ3’s styling is very Mini-esque. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also noted is a wireless smartphone charging pad and touch-sensitive buttons. There are also rocker dials on the steering wheel, plus a six-speaker sound system.

No powertrain details were revealed. But carnewschina.com reports momentum as coming from a rear-mounted electric motor outputting 90kW.

Chery QQ3 confirmed for SA

Yet another departure from the original front-engine, front-wheel drive that used an 800cc or 1.1-litre engine, the QQ3 has been confirmed for South Africa, but will have a different name.

Despite having once held the accolade of most affordable new car in South Africa at R59 900, the QQ3 is set to be priced higher, yet possibly below the Tiggo 4 Pro that starts Chery’s product line off at R269 900.

Its arrival, however, means it could, potentially, become South Africa’s cheapest electric vehicle. That accolade belongs to the BYD Dolphin Surf priced at R339 900. Expect more details to only emerge next year.

*Charl Bosch is in China as guest of Chery South Africa.