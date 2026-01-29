4WD and diesel not ruled-out for Indian-made Renault Duster

Introduction of the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre petrol engine has been cited as one of the reasons for the new Duster's sluggish sales uptake.

Renault has, reportedly, not ruled the possibility out of making four-wheel drive available on the newly revealed Indian-made Duster.

4WD an easy fit

onfirmed to replace the current Duster made by Dacia in Romania later this year for South Africa, the Chennai-assembled model only comes with front-wheel-drive as opposed to sibling having an all-paw gripping system as an option.

Subtly different externally, the Indian Duster also has a restyled interior and upgraded levels of specification as well as materials.

Based on the same CMF-B platform, though, the addition of a four-wheel drive system will require little in the way of structural modifications.

According to India’s gaadiwaadi.com, this stems from the architecture having the capability to accommodate four-wheel drive, therefore making it easy to fit should its inclusion get the green light.

Known as 4×4 Terrain Control, the system offers five driving modes: Eco, Auto, Sand, Snow/Mud and Offroad.

Diesel’s return?

More surprisingly, Renault has also left the door open for the return of the 1.5 dCi turbodiesel engine that fell by the wayside due to no longer adhering to stricter emissions regulations in both India and Europe.

Eschewed in favour of the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, the publication reports that finding a viable unit could see its return.

However, no unit, complying with present emissions regulations, is currently being manufactured in either Europe or India.

South African arrival to be confirmed

Going on-sale in India in March, Renault South Africa is yet to confirm a local launch date. The same also applies how it will compare against the current model made at the Dacia plant in Mioveni.

As a reminder, Duster prices range from R489 999 to R549 999.

