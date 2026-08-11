Honda CB1000GT – Superbike performance, touring comfort

A fully equipped motorcycle capable of covering long distances in comfort, while ready to deliver thrills on the open road.

The original concept for the Honda CB1000GT was headlined by the banner ‘High Performance Tourer: Faster. More Distance. More Comfort.’

Well suited to Africa’s diverse riding conditions, the Honda CB1000GT combines long-range comfort and practicality with the dynamic performance needed for wide-open roads.

Boasting effortless, smooth power, and torque, the Honda CB1000GT also sports sharp styling and functional aerodynamics.

Honda’s proven five-inch full colour TFT screen uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. Picture: Supplied

Electronically equipped ride adjustment

The motorcycle also features a Showa EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) suspension, upgraded electronic package and premium equipment.

In creating the Honda CB1000GT, the goal for Honda’s development engineers was simple: take the stunning Honda CB1000 Hornet and turn it into a sports tourer with increased comfort, range and class-leading performance.

Equipment levels are high: standard fit are rear panniers alongside cruise control, heated grips, knuckle guards, centre stand and quick shifter.

Honda’s proven optically bonded five-inch TFT screen serves up intuitive usability, clarity even in bright light.

And Honda’s RoadSync smartphone connectivity through the simple switchgear on the left handlebar provides further convenience.

A Honda Smart Key operates the main ignition switch and contains an internal key to open the fuel cap/seat. Picture: Supplied

Fireblade horsepower

A power-to-weight ratio of 2.08kg/kW is thanks to the 1 000cc, inline four-cylinder engine originally found in the CBR1000RR Fireblade.

In touring trim, this engine produces a full 110.1kW and 102Nm torque to power a machine with a kerb weight of only 229kg.

The strong mid-range torque and refined throttle response are especially well suited to real-world riding. And provides effortless overtaking performance and relaxed cruising capability when covering longer distances.

Ratios for gears two through five are optimised for acceleration while sixth offers relaxed highway cruising.

An assist/slipper clutch offers a light lever load, reducing fatigue whilst managing rear-wheel hop under hard, rapid downshifts and braking.

A quick shifter is also standard, providing seamless clutchless upshifts and downshifts with an auto-blip function. Picture: Supplied

Standard quick shifter

A quick shifter is also standard, providing seamless clutchless upshifts and downshifts with an auto-blip function.

The engine returns a fuel efficiency of 16.5km per litre, and the fuel tank holds 21 litres. Giving a potential touring range of over 340km.

Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) and a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) manage the default riding modes, as well as the ‘USER’ mode parameters and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) functions.

The Hornet donates its diamond-style steel main frame with a revised subframe to increase rider and pillion room, as well as geometry adjusted for sharp handling and fully loaded stability.

Braking power is provided by dual four-piston radial-mount callipers up front biting 310mm floating discs, and a mono-piston rear calliper operating on a single 240mm disc.

To offer increased confidence in a variety of braking scenarios and environments, the braking system also operates through the IMU. This has facilitated the inclusion of Cornering ABS.

Free-Rider Training for all experience levels offered with every new Honda motorcycle sold. Picture: Supplied

The Honda CB1000GT will be available in the following paint options:

Grand Prix Red with extended Graphite Black livery

Pearl Deep Mud Grey

Graphite Black

Pricing

The comprehensive standard specification makes the Honda CB1000GT’s one of the strongest value propositions in the market.