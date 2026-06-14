Are you kidding? Over 1 000kW for next BMW M3!

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse represents the next chapter in the M-typical blend of dynamics, agility, and precision.

BMW unveiled ita BMW M Concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans 2026. giving performance enthusiasts the first glimpse of what the new BMW M3 will be.

Shown in full battery electric form, the company has said that there will still be a traditional internal combustion engine BMW M3 on offer when the new model debuts.

When that exactly is, is anybody’s guess, but the rumour is 2027 is the year.

Motorsport-inspired exterior

The styling is all about BMW Motorsport, the future and aerodynamics. This starts with the reinterpreted BMW M colour exterior mirrors, right down to the V-shaped bonnet that is there for extra cooling of the electric drivetrain.

Something that is also new, and is going to be the next “thing” in BMW M world, is M Yellow Lights. The yellow light icons will be a new signature feature of future BMW M vehicles. They reference GT racing cars as well as the BMW M Hybrid V8.

Another new lighting accent for future BMW M vehicles is the three-dimensional Track Lights located in the outer sections of the front apron. Track Lights also shape the rear apron of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse.

You will also notice a large CSL-like ducktail spoiler, while the front splitter, bonnet air outlet, and diffuser are natural carbon fibre. And for the first time, refined carbon fibre is also used with M branding in the roof graphic.

Driver focused cockpit

The interior is geared towards the driving experience in a next-generation all-electric BMW M. Picture: Supplied

Although there is no doubt that the interior of the new road-going production BMW M3 won’t look exactly like this. The interior of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse is rather bare and kitted out more like a bespoke track car. Which is cool.

Four newly developed bucket seats are said to provide secure support even in highly dynamic driving situations. IE: The track. While they are also covered in Bathurst Blue and Berry Red two-tone Merino leather.

Red five-point race belts once again emphasise the race-derived roots of the vehicle. And for the first time in a BMW M vehicle, high-quality black nubuck leather is used.

It can be found on the steering wheel, the door panels and the roll bar. The floating dashboard is finished in black knit material and features M-specific hexagonal backlighting.

Red accents on the M gear selector, the shift paddles on the M steering wheel, and in the digital displays add targeted racy highlights in the cockpit.

BMW M driving experience

Powerful proportions and wide wheel arches define the unmistakable BMW M character. Picture: Supplied

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse is all about BMW M dynamic performance. And it is said to elevate driving experience and racetrack capability to a new level.

800-volt technology and a 100-kWh high-voltage battery drive four electric motors. Based on data available on other BMW battery electric vehicles, this could mean a combined output of over 1000kW of power and 1500Nm of torque.

Asking ChatGPT to predict what times might be on offer reveals a 0-100 km/h time of just 2 seconds, a 0-200 km/h time of 5.5 seconds, and a top speed of 310 km/h. Time will tell, but one thing is for certain: the new BMW M3 is going to be lightning fast.