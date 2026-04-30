Industry leading warranties for Jetour T1 and T2

Extended warranties signal the confidence manufacturers have in the long-term quality and durability of their vehicles.

Traditionally, most automakers have limited their new-car warranties to between three and seven years, or up to 200 000km, which meant owners were protected against major defects or failures for a limited timeframe before repair costs became their responsibility.

Over the past five years, some automotive brands like Jetour have raised the bar by introducing 10-year, 1 million-kilometre engine warranties. Warranties of this scale are game changing in the automotive industry, and are helping new brands entering the market to really build trust with their customers.

Warranty details

In fact, Jetour’s extensive after-sales promise across its Dashing and X70 Plus models also includes:

a five-year/150 000 km warranty;

a five-year/60 000 km service plan; and

a 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty, applicable to the first owner.

Across Jetour’s T-Series models, each vehicle comes with:

a seven-year/200 000km warranty;

a seven-year/75 000km service plan; and

a 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty, applicable to the first owner.

Dashing and X70 Plus

The five-year/150 000km warranty (applicable to the Dashing and X70 Plus) and the seven-year/200 000km warranty (applicable to the T-Series) cover the vehicle against factory defects in materials or workmanship.

This warranty provides peace of mind for the specified period or mileage, whichever comes first. This assures customers that major components will be repaired or replaced if they fail under normal use and excludes damage from wear-and-tear or misuse.

The five-year/60 000km (Dashing and X70 Plus) and the seven-year/75 000 km service plan (T-Series) covers the vehicle’s scheduled, routine maintenance and standard services at intervals set by Jetour. This includes oil and filter changes, inspections, and general upkeep. Both labour and parts specified in the plan are included, giving owners a clear view of servicing costs upfront.

1 000 000 km engine warranty

Jetour’s extended engine warranty for 10 years or 1 000 000 km, whichever comes first, provides long-term protection for the first owner and covers engine components against defects in materials or workmanship under normal use. These warranties are subject to the manufacturer’s terms and conditions and strict adherence to dealer servicing.

Jetour’s combination of quality vehicles, extensive warranty and after-sales support, readily available parts and a widespread dealership network has driven robust growth for the brand over the past year.

Sales of the Dashing and X70 Plus have increased consistently each month, with the newer T1 and T2 models helping the brand emerge as one of the country’s leading choice among buyers. January saw Jetour record its strongest month of sales to date locally, with over 1 550 vehicles sold.

More assurance than ever before

These extensive warranties are a bold move that reassures buyers and sets brands apart. Jetour’s focus remains not only on producing the highest quality vehicles, but also in maintaining that quality too.

Customers today can benefit from far greater warranty coverage and assurance than ever before. This allows them to choose vehicles with confidence, knowing that both quality and long-term reliability are backed by real protection and trust.