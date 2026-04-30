Chery bakkie and Jetour T-Series heading for Rosslyn production

Initially, all three products will be imported before local assembly at the former Nissan plant starts in 2027.

Chery and its separate off-road-focused division, Jetour, have confirmed a split production occupation of the former’s Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria from next year.

Investment loading

Set to be vacated by Nissan after 60 years next month, the facility will undergo an extensive revamp in readiness for the first Chery product to roll off it in 2027.

Nissan’s Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria will officially cease production after 60 years next month. Image: Nissan Global

Speaking on the sidelines of Chery’s annual International User Summit in China this week, CEO and Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa, Tony Liu, said a major investment will soon be announced to get Rosslyn ready for production.

He, however, declined to provide any further details, saying the brand is in it for the long run and that initially, the planned products will originate from China until the plant is finished.

T1 and T2 made in South Africa

While Liu declined to officially mention the products, local representatives identified the Jetour T1 and T2 as the models earmarked for local assembly.

In an official statement, Jetour has now confirmed that both models will be assembled locally at Rosslyn.

“By mid-2027, Chery aims to produce 50 000 units annually and create over 3 000 jobs across manufacturing and supply chain sectors,” the statement said.

Since launching in October last year, sales of the so-called T-Series have exceeded 5 000 units, led by the T2, which has averaged more than 500 units per month.

The smash-hit Jetour T1 and T2 will be made locally from 2027. Picture: Jetous

Earlier this month, the marque launched the i-DM plug-in hybrid versions with outputs of 250kW/530Nm and 265kW/610Nm.

“This announcement to produce the Jetour T-Series locally positions South Africa as an integral part of Jetour’s global ambitions and underscores the growing influence of Chinese automakers in our market,” Jetour South Africa Vice-President, Nic Campbell, said.

“In just 18 months since launching independently in South Africa, we have introduced four internal combustion models and two PHEV models, with further upgrades and new models planned for this year and next.

“This latest step into local production really marks a significant next phase in our journey”.

KP31 seemingly certain

Besides the T-Series, the Chery production aspect will involve what was only identified as a “hybrid bakkie”.

Seemingly, though, this all but confirms the incoming KP31 as being the third model Rosslyn will produce.

Shown as a pre-production prototype to local media at Chery’s test track outside the Wuhu plant this week, the KP31 will utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain based around a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine.

Its apparent confirmation also means its sister model, the Jetour F700, won’t be made locally when it goes on sale next year. This also applies to the G700 SUV.

Chery has indicated that it’s pushing for the KP31 to be offered locally before the end of the year, meaning it will be imported first and then produced locally.

Watch this space

Based on Liu’s comments, more details will soon be announced as part of the investment confirmation.