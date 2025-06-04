Hint for South Africa? Mildly restyled Kia Sportage debuts in the UK

An official announcement confirming the facelift Sportage for South Africa is yet to be made.

Facelift Sportage incorporates a revised front facia and new alloy wheels up to 19-inches. Image: Kia

Shown in North American guise at the Los Angeles International Auto Show at the end of last year, Kia has unveiled the facelift Sportage in the United Kingdom, which provides the likely biggest indication of what the South African-market version could look like.

New outside

The internally named NQ5 Sportage’s first revision since its world debut four years ago will be on sale in the island kingdom from the third quarter of this year.

It consists of a new front bumper, redesigned headlights and daytime running diodes, a tweaked Tiger Nose grille, and new alloy wheels ranging from 17-inches to 19-inches on GT-Line models.

At the rear, the updates are subtler and consist of a new bumper and graphics for the light clusters.

Subtly new inside

Inside, the Sportage gets the same steering wheel as the electric EV models and the Tasman bakkie, as well as newly designed air vents that now run flush across the width of the dashboard.

Interior changes include a new steering wheel and redesigned air vents. Image: Kia UK

The plethora of physical buttons on the centre console remain, as does the rotary dial gear selector on higher-end models. A traditional lever on automatic variants also continues, as Kia still offers the Sportage with a manual gearbox.

Upgraded materials and upholstery colours, including a first-time two-tone on GT-Line grades, and a new optional Head-Up Display, round off the interior’s changes.

Up front

On the power front, the UK-spec Sportage continues to offer a choice of two engines: the 1.6 T-GDI rated at 110 kW, and a hybrid that combines the same engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a total output of 175 kW.

Transmissions for the former are either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch, with the hybrid having sole access to a unique six-speed automatic.

Changes to the rear are subtle. Image: Kia UK

Standard across all engine options is front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive being optional on the hybrid only.

By comparison, the US Sportage has three engine options: a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol pumping out 140 kW, a 1.6-litre hybrid developing 170 kW and a plug-in hybrid that combines the 1.6 with an electric motor and battery pack for a total system output of 200 kW.

Confirmation awaited

Priced from $28 690 in the United States, which equates to a directly converted R510 628, Kia South Africa is yet to confirm the updated Sportage for the local market, which, if approved, could happen before year-end.

As a reminder, the South African range spans six models and five trim levels: LX, EX, GT-Line, GT-Line Plus and GT-Line S, with a choice of two engines; the 1.6 T-GDI rated at 132kW/265Nm and the 1.6 CRDI turbodiesel outputting 100kW/320Nm.

Pricing starts at R662 995 for the 1.6 CRDI LX and ends at R823 995 for the top-spec 1.6 T-GDI GT-Line S,

