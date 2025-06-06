Ulterio Motiv taking centre stage at annual Land Cruiser festival

A pair of six-wheel-drive models, powered by the new 2.8 GD-6 engine, will take prominence.

Ulterio Motiv will debut three products at the event, one being the depicted single cab 6×6 Land Cruiser. Picture: Ulterio Motiv

Ulterio Motiv will exhibit three modified Toyota Land Cruisers at this year’s Hankook Land Cruiser Festival, which begins today (6 June) and runs until Sunday (8 June).

Held annually, the Land Cruiser Festival attracts not only Toyota Land Cruiser enthusiasts but also companies supplying products, upgrades, and equipment for these vehicles.

The event, which will take place at Sondela Nature Reserve & Spa, will feature over 50 exhibitors, a range of activities, and another attempt to set a Toyota Land Cruiser Africa record.

Three vehicles

On display are three vehicles featuring a converted 6×6 design with a bespoke Ulterio Motiv chassis. These include a Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD-6 single-cab 6×6, a double-cab 2.8 GD-6 6×6, and the armoured Max 3 made in conjunction with SVI Engineering.

For the latter, though, Ulterio Motiv has converted the chassis to accommodate three axles and a 6×4 capability.

Record attempt

Ulterio Motiv will also participate in the new Land Cruiser Africa record attempt. Their mechanical expert and vehicle builder, Juan Vosloo, along with their Business Development Director, Nicol Louw, will be present during most of the show to engage with showgoers and interested buyers.

Event details

Date: Friday 6 June to Sunday 8 June

Cost: Day visitors R60, Cruiser Challenge from R350

Venue: Sondela Nature Reserve & Spa

Event details of the annual Land Cruiser festival, which kicks off today. Picture: Land Cruiser Festival

More details

Ulterio Motiv focuses on building unique concepts for specialist buyers.

Founded in 2022, Ulterio Motiv is channelling its resources into technology and innovative design to deliver exceptional and thrilling products tailored specifically to clients with distinctive requirements.

You can visit Ulterio Motiv at www.ulterio.co.za to find out more about their services and products.

