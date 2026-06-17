Revised Mercedes-Benz GLE returns from AMG finishing school

Facelift AMG GLE 63 S will be offered in both standard "SUV" and coupe bodystyles.

Mercedes-AMG has followed the unveiling of the facelift GLS 63 with the awaited arrival of the step-down AMG GLE 63 S.

‘Normal’ and coupe

Debuting just over two months after the revised “standard” GLE, the AMG gains not only cosmetically, but dynamically and underneath its bonnet.

Although shown only in coupe guise, the second round of updates to the internally named W167 GLE, which has been on-sale since 2018, will also be applicable to what three-pointed star calls the SUV or regular bodystyle model.

New outside

Building on the normal GLE’s reworked aesthetic, the AMG GLE 63 S receives AMG specific bumpers and door sills, an AMG specific grille, larger air vents on the flanks of the front bumper, and AMG graphics for the Digital LED headlights.

Subtle changes have taken place to the AMG GLE 63 S’ exterior. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

At the rear, the diffuser has been tweaked as part of the bumper’s revisions, while up to 22-inch AMG alloy wheels can be had.

Underneath

As on the AMG GLS 63, the GLE 63 S’ dynamic alternations include the AMG Ride Control+ adaptive air suspension, the 48-volt AMG Active Ride Control system and the AMG-tuned electronically locking rear differential.

Not stopping there, the GLE 63 S also gets the new performance AMG exhaust system with quad outlets, and the new Dynamic Select system with six modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Trail.

Interior changes

Inside, the trio of 12.3-inch displays, which make up the Superscreen, get AMG graphics and readouts, while the steering wheel has been changed to the AMG Performance wheel.

Cabin from the “reworked” GLE has received additional but minor changes for the AMG GLE 63 S. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Rounding the interior off are imitation carbon fibre or aluminium decorative inserts and AMG seats in a selection of materials and colours.

Flat-plane crank V8 muscled up

Up front, the status quo from the GLS prevails as Mercedes-AMG has carried over the flat-plane crank 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 from the GLE 580 into the AMG GLE 63 S.

The result, however, is 450kW/850Nm instead of 395kW/750Nm, plus an additional 17kW/205Nm for short spells via the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system.

Paired to the 9G TCT ‘box, with drive going to all four wheels, both the normal AMG GLE 63 S and GLE 63 S Coupe will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and hit a limited top speed of 280 km/h.

Approval awaited

Soon to go on-sale in Europe and North America, Mercedes-Benz South Africa is yet to approve the facelift AMG GLE 63 S, and the reworked “standard” GLE, for the local market.