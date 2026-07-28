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Drop-top Mercedes-Benz G-Class teased again in G63 form

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

28 July 2026

06:00 am

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First soft-top G-Class in over two decades will be an AMG model for the first time.

Soft-top Mercedes-Benz G-Class be G63 based

First drop-top G-Class in more than 20 years will be based on the G63. Picture: Mercedes-Benz Instagram

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Not teased or mentioned since December last year, Mercedes-Benz released new images of the cabriolet G-Class over the weekend, confirming it will be based on the AMG G63.

No longer a ‘normal’ convertible G-Class

In a series of images and videos posted on its Instagram page, the still lightly disguised G-Class Cabrio is shown with not only with an AMG numberplate, but the same alloy wheels, Hyper Blue Magno paint option and Panamericana grille as the normal G63.

Using the same landaulet-style roof design as the Maybach G650 from nine years ago, the G63 Cabrio doesn’t have the portal axles from the previous generation G63 4×42 that also featured on the G650, nor the three-door configuration all previous G-Class Cabrios had.

Still with the spare wheel affixed to a tailgate cutaway to accommodate the cloth folding roof, the G63 Cabriolet is not expected to be a limited production model, unlike the Maybach, which had a restricted offset of 99 units.

Same power

Set to arrive in the coming weeks, the Cabrio will retain the same powertrain as the normal G63, namely the mild-hybrid 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 outputting 430kW/850Nm, plus an additional 15kW/200Nm for short spells from the 48-volt EQ Boost system.

Soft-top Mercedes-Benz G-Class be G63 based
G63 Cabrio will have the same landaulet-style roof design as the Maybach G650. Picture: Mercedes-Benz Instagram

Performance, though, is likely to be down on the standard G63 given its added weight to compensate for the soft-top roof.

As a reminder, the “fixed head” G63 will get from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 220km/h or optionally, 240km/h with the AMG Driver’s Package included.

More soon

Now confirmed to be G63 based, expect more details of the Cabriolet to emerge soon, including a date of reveal.

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Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

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