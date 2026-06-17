Power spiked flat-plane crank V8 debuts in facelift Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

Benz's flagship three-row SUV carries over the new V8 new from the normal model, but with more muscle.

Mercedes-Benz has completed the roll-out of the facelift GLS range by removing the wraps from the AMG-tuned GLS 63.

Following its sibling, the second mid-life update to the internally named X167 GLS, which debuted seven years ago, not only involves cosmetics, but also a radical change underneath its bonnet.

AMG visuals

Building on the aesthetic of the revised “standard” model, the GLS 63’s AMG touches include an AMG specific grille, standard 22-inch or optional 23-inch AMG wheels, AMG graphics for the Digital LED headlights and a restyled front bumper.

Only subtle changes have taken place at the rear. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

The latter also brings larger air intakes, while the door sills are AMG specific and the diffuser as well as the rear bumper redesigned.

Underneath

Underneath, the various changes from the standard GLS are supplemented by the Adaptive AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, the 48-volt AMG Active Ride Control system and a new AMG optimised electronically locking rear differential.

The final addition is a new Dynamic Select system with five modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Trail and Individual.

Inside

Inside, the unique AMG touches comprise the AMG Performance steering wheel, imitation carbon fibre or aluminium decorative inserts and the AMG sport seats in a selection of colours and materials.

As with the rear, Mercedes-AMG have been small changes to the already revised interior. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Carried over from the regular GLS are the pair of 12.3-inch displays that make up the Superscreen, albeit with AMG graphics and readouts.

V8 with more punch

As mentioned, the biggest change resides up front where the 4.0-litre flat-plane crank bi-turbo V8 has been transplanted from the GLS 580.

An AMG developed unit, the V8 has, however, been uprated from 395kW/750Nm to 450kW/850Nm.

Offering the same power output as the 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12 that powered the second generation CL65 AMG and the fourth generation or W220 S65 AMG, the V8 also gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system that adds an additional 17kW/205Nm for short spells.

Paired to the 9G TCT gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels through the AMG-fettled 4Matic+ system, the AMG GLS 63 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 280 km/h.

Along with the added power, AMG have also developed a new performance exhaust system with an integrated exhaust‑valve control module activated in all but the Slippery mode.

Approval awaited

Still to be priced, Mercedes-Benz South Africa is yet to approve to the facelift AMG GLS 63 for the local market, as is the case with the normal GLS.