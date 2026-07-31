Range update complete as Mercedes-Benz debuts facelifted Maybach GLS 680

Powered by the new flat plane crank mild-hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine shared with the AMG GLS 63, the Maybach GLS 680 is yet to be approved for South Africa.

With the wraps having come off the standard GLS and AMG GLS 63, Mercedes-Benz has officially completed the updated GLS range by unveiling the reworked Maybach variant as its overall flagship.

Again, based on the range-topping version of the standard GLS, but with AMG input, the Maybach GLS 680 retains the same aesthetic upgrades as its siblings, albeit with model-specific touches.

New outside

Externally, the revision comprise standard 22-inch or optional 23-inch alloy wheels with an in-built ball-bearing mechanism that keeps the three-pointed star logo level, electrically retractable and illuminated side-steps, a new illuminated Maybach grille with the Maybach name script on the upper surround and Maybach unique LED headlights.

More subtle changes at the rear when compared to the front. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Along with the grille itself featuring a black back panel, the front skidplate receives a polished metal finish, while the slats for the grille itself are now vertical instead of horizontal.

At the rear, the GLS 680 gets a new tailgate with a central black panel between the new light clusters, a chrome surround finish for the three-pointed star, a new font for the GLS 680 and Maybach badges, plus a restyled bumper with the polished silver skidplate.

Dynamically changed

Underneath, and as with the regular GLS, Mercedes-Benz has not only revised the electric power steering, but also fitted a Maybach specific version of the Airmatic air suspension.

Not stopping there, the adaptive dampers have been revised and the optional 48 volt E-Active Body Control system further adjusted by the addition of five processors and over 20 sensors that adjust and analyse the driving conditions 1 000 times a second.

Ultra-luxurious inside

Inside, the Maybach GLS 680 gets Benz’s latest Superscreen as standard, which consists of three 12.3-inch displays.

The Superscreen display is now fitted as standard. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Unique to it, though, are two rear seats, separated by a console with dual wireless smartphone charging pads, a refrigerated compartment and a pair of glass flutes.

The rest themselves again feature heating, cooling and massaging functions, and can recline, with each also receiving a soft pillow.

As before, the Maybach GLS 680 provides seating for only two at the rear. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

In addition to the pair of 11.6-inch displays being standard from the start, there are two new Nappa leather colour features, along with illuminated air vents and an optional rose gold finish.

Finally, the Burmester 3D surround sound system gains two speakers, while also being fitted with Dolby Atoms.

AMG power

Residing up front, the GLS 680 joins its siblings in getting the new mild-hybrid flat-plane crank 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 engine, but with the same 450kW/850Nm as the AMG GLS 63.

With an additional 17kW/205Nm available for short spells thanks to the 48 volt EQ Boost system, the Maybach GLS 680 will get from 0-100km/h in under “five seconds” and hit a top speed of 280km/h.

As with the AMG GLS 63, drive is routed to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system through the 9G TCT transmission.

Approval awaited

Officially open for orders at the end of this month, pricing hasn’t been confirmed, nor has confirmation for South Africa.