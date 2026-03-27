Mercedes-Benz ups S-Class opulence with updated Maybach

Ultra-luxurious version of the newly facelift S-Class gains bespoke interior and exterior touches, plus the availability of the 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12 engine.

Having celebrated its 140th anniversary at the end of January with the unveiling of the facelift S-Class, Mercedes-Benz has removed the wraps from the ultra-luxurious Maybach S-Class.

From S-Class to Maybach S-Class changes

A model that celebrates 105 years since the founding of the Maybach name, the revisions build on those of the S-Class, but with a number of bespoke additions included.

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Externally, these include forged 20 or optional 21-inch alloy wheels with the centre three-pointed star upright, an illuminated Maybach grille and rose gold elements within the head and taillight clusters.

The illumination continues with the grille surround and the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star bonnet on the bonnet.

Customisation programme means the Maybach can be finished in no less than 150 exterior colour combinations. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Extensive chrome detailing rounds the Maybach off, together with the Maybach emblem on the C-pillar, a unique grille badge for V12 models and a colour palette of up to 150 hues.

As option, buyers can opt for the darkened Night Series package in five colours; white, grey, black, the two-tone grey, black and white or a two-tone paint finish in Obsidian Black and Mojave Silver, and a new hue called Nautic Blue Metallic.

More opulent inside

Inside, the Maybach comes standard with the triple Superscreen display that debuted on the S-Class.

This consists of the new 14.4-inch MBUX infotainment system, the revised 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 12.3-inch display on the passenger’s side.

New Superscreen display is a standard fitting to the Maybach. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

As on the S-Class, the Maybach carries over the restyled centre console and physical buttons on the steering wheel, as well as the heated seatbelts and illuminated air vents.

While the Head-Up Display is standard, the Maybach boasts different material colours and textile, these being a new leather-free option, Artico man‑made fibres or Nappa leather upholstery.

The place to be

Unsurprisingly, most of the focus is on the rear where the doors can be opened automatically from the inside, and seats able to recline in an ottoman fashion.

A strict four-seater, a console sits between the rear chairs, complete with a pair of 13.1-inch displays and a wireless smartphone charger.

Depicted rear seat entertainment system can be specified as an optional extra. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

At is front are a pair of cupholders the silver-plated champagne flutes. A 10-litre refrigerated compartment occupies the place normally reserved for the seatback of the middle chair.

As on the S-Class, the rear seat entertainment system is optional, and consists of a pair of detachable 13.1-inch displays, plus an integrated webcam camera system.

Unsurprisingly, the Maybach’s main emphasis is on those seated at the rear. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

An ambient lighting system with 199 colours and a pair of scatter cushions on the seats round the rear off.

Increased comfort

Underneath, the same Airmatic suspension as the S-Class features, but with what Mercedes-Benz calls real-time adaptive damping.

Accordingly, “the system anticipates the road and adjusts itself electronically”.

Standard electric assistance

On the power front, and depending on the market, a choice of three engines are offered.

In the entry-level Maybach S580, motivation comes from the new AMG-developed 4.0-litre flat-plane crank bi-turbo V8.

Fitted with the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, the setup develops 395kW/750Nm, with the electric hardware adding an additional 17kW/205Nm for short spells.

The plug-in hybrid S580e is next and uses the updated 3.0-litre M 256 Evo bi-turbo straight-six paired with a 21.9-kWh battery pack.

Combined, it makes 430kW/750Nm and allows for an all-electric range of 100 km.

At the range’s summit, the Maybach S680 keeps the 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12, albeit heavily revised to meet new emissions regulations.

Excluding the 17kW/205Nm provided by the EQ Boost system, the V12 develops 450kW/850Nm.

On all models, drive is routed to the rear wheels through the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox.

Approval awaited

Soon to go on-sale in Europe and North America, the Maybach is still to be confirmed for South Africa. However, expect it to arrive before year-end should approval be given.

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