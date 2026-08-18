Leapmotor prices new B10 hybrid electric vehicle

Joining the C10 Hybrid EV, the B10 Hybrid EV is the next model in Leapmotor's South African line-up.

Built on the Leap 3.5 technological platform, the Leapmotor B10 is said to combine the performance and driving enjoyment of an electric vehicle with exceptional range.

In doing so, the compact SUV is claimed to meet the expectations of motorists looking to transition to electricity without experiencing any range anxiety issues.

REEV technology

The Leapmotor B10 adopts REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) technology which differs fundamentally from conventional hybrid systems.

This technology is based on three key principles:

The electric motor always powers the vehicle. The 1.5 litre combustion engine is never mechanically connected to the wheels. The 1.5 litre combustion engine generates electricity to extend driving range during journeys only when the battery level requires.

The result is a driving experience comparable to that of a pure electric vehicle: quiet, smooth, responsive and offering instant torque.

Up to 900km of combined range

An 18.8kWh battery does duty in the Leapmotor B10 and offers up to 86km of claimed pure electric range. This is ideal for most daily journeys.

But thanks to its range extender ability, the vehicle can achieve up to 900km of combined range, it said. This significantly reduces the need for charging on long trips.

Advanced technology and safety

The B10 incorporates the latest innovations developed by Leapmotor to provide an intuitive and connected experience. Key features include:

A 14.6-inch 2.5K HD central touchscreen,

a modern digital interface, and

high levels of comfort and convenience equipment.

For safety, the vehicle includes:

Seven airbags,

17 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS),

five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Leapmotor App

The B10 is integrated into a complete digital ecosystem through the Leapmotor App thus enabling users to stay connected to their vehicle at all times.

Via their smartphone, users can:

Lock or unlock the vehicle remotely,

activate the air conditioning before departure,

check battery level and available range,

monitor driving statistics,

schedule charging sessions,

receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Pricing and warranty

B10 Hybrid EV Style – R499 900

B10 Hybrid EX Design – R549 900

Peace of mind is ensured by a five-year/100 000km warranty and service plan.

Orders open 8 August 2026, and customers can register their interest and book a test drive by visiting the Leapmotor South Africa website.