Vizor faced updated Opel Grandland finally priced

Having announced June as the reveal month for the updated Opel Grandland, the Blitz’s parent company, Stellantis, has now revealed price and spec details of the revised model that sits above the Crossland in its SUV range.

Shown back in 2021 when it received the Opel Vizor and Compass grille as part of the “Bold and Pure” styling language that debuted on the Mokka, the twin of the Citroën C5 Aircross and Peugeot 5008 also drops the “X” suffix affixed to its name that previously denoted an SUV or crossover.

New inside and out

Externally, the mid-life overhaul’s changes are prominent and besides the grille, includes sharper LED or adaptive Matrix IntelliLux LED headlights with Pixel LED technology, a redesigned bumper and new alloy wheels.

At the rear, the Grandland boasts restyled taillight clusters, a full colour coded bumper and relocation of the Grandland badge from the left corner of the tailgate to directly underneath the Blitz badge.

Inside, the biggest nuance is Opel’s Pure Panel consisting of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, the former equipped from the off with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Elsewhere, the Grandland receives the comfort focused AGR seats, new air vents and the same gear lever as the 5008 instead of the toggle switch found on the C5 Aircross and Mokka.

Grade walk

Edition

On the specification front, the renamed trim level denominators kick-off with the Edition that replaces the previously unbadged base model.

In this spec, items consist of cloth seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, six-speaker sound system, auto on/off LED headlights, ambient lighting, height adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, plus:

folding electric mirrors;

cruise control;

rain sense wipers;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking;

Hill Start Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Keep Assist

GS Line

Replacing the Enjoy, the sporty GS Line swaps the 17-inch wheels for sportier black 18-inch alloys and the cloth seats for Alcantara upholstered chairs that are heated for the driver and passenger.

Also included is a heated steering wheel, the mentioned adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps, a reverse camera, Park Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Ultimate

Completing the range, the Ultimate replaces the Cosmo as the range’s flagship and comes equipped as standard with satin silver front and rear skidplates, alloy roof rails, integrated satellite navigation, expanded ambient lighting, leather upholstery, plus the following:

diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels;

colour coded wheel arch cladding;

ventilated front seats;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function;

heated rear seats;

hands-free electric tailgate;

Adaptive Cruise Control

Along with the navigation system, the Ultimate becomes the sole recipient of the bigger Pure Panel made-up of a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twelve-inch digital instrument cluster.

No hybrid

Up front, and despite confirming two years ago that a hybrid would be introduced as a first for Opel in place of the cancelled 2.0-litre turbodiesel, Rüsselsheim has opted to keep the Grandland’s powertrain unchanged from the Grandland X.

This means the retention of the 1.6-litre turbocharged PureTech petrol engine that sends 121kW/240Nm to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed fuel consumption across the range is seven-litres per 100 km.

Price

Available in five colours; Arctic White, Carbon Black, Contrast Grey, Cobalt Blue and Carmin Red, the Grandland’s sticker price includes a five year/100 000 km warranty and service plan.

Grandland 1.6T Edition AT – R599 900

Grandland 1.6T GS Line AT – R679 900

Grandland 1.6T Ultimate AT – R720 900

