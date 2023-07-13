Dual beating heart plug-in hybrid BMW X1 pricing uncovered

By Charl Bosch

With both petrol, diesel and electric derivatives priced in South Africa, stickers have now been uncovered of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the new BMW X1.

Reportedly not earmarked for South Africa initially, the listing of the plug-in hybrid comes weeks after Munich’s announcement that the next generation X3 will be made it locally at its Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria with a amongst others, a PHEV drivetrain.

Two models

As such, the “twin motor” X1 fills the gap between the flagship sDrive 18d M Sport that retails from R855 617 and the xLine version of the all-electric iX1 that commences at R1 205 000.

Based on information uncovered by cars.co.za, the plug-in hybrid X1, which will carry the xDrive 30e moniker, joins the iX1 as the only other X1 model to offer all-wheel-drive due to the sDrive 18i and the mentioned sDrive 18d being front-wheel-drive only.

xDrive 30e badge provides the biggest hint to what resides underneath the X1’s bonnet. Image: BMW.

Still based on the FAAR platform that also underpins the 1 Series, the X1 xDrive 30e will be offered in xLine and M Sport trim levels, the former featuring chrome front and rear skidplates, aluminium mirror caps, a chrome finish around the kidney grille and 18-inch light alloy wheels.

As its name indicates, the M Sport receives the BMW M inspired door sills and bumpers, air inlets behind the front wheel arches, a faux diffuser and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior has not been altered much from the standard X1. Image: BMW.

Inside, little distinguishes the xDrive 30e from the rest of the X1 range, meaning the retention of the floating centre console, dual-zone climate control, the uprated but optional Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof and the Curved Display consisting of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 10.7-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 8.0 operating system.

Plug and play

As for the powerunit, the 30e combines the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the sDrive 18i with a 14.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving an 80 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Hooked to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the result is a combined output of 240kW/477Nm, seven kilowatts and 77 Nm more than the new M Performance M35i, and a claimed all-electric range of 89 km.

Charging flap the biggest identifier of the xDrive 30e being no regular X1. Image: BMW.

As a result of being a plug-in hybrid, the xDrive 30e is omitted from most rapid DC chargers and ships standard with a 7.4 kW charger that requires a waiting time of two hours 30 minutes plugged into the provided AC wallbox.

Using a household plug though ups the required full charge wait to seven hours 45 minutes.

Price

As with the rest of the X1 range’s the xDrive 30e’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

X1 sDrive18i xLine – R788 045

X1 sDrive18i M Sport – R828 045

X1 sDrive18d xLine – R815 617

X1 sDrive18d M Sport – R855 617

X1 xDrive 30e xLine – R1 050 000

X1 xDrive 30e M Sport – R1 090 000

iX1 xDrive 30 xLine – R1 205 000

iX1 xDrive 30 M Sport – R1 245 000

