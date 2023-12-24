Plug-in hybrid Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge still shock and lots of awe

Most powerful production Volvo ever made shows how no inherent performance credentials can turn into the opposite.

In Ultimate Dark guise, the XC60 looks with menacing and stylish in spite of hailing from 2017.

While its move towards electrification by 2030 came as little surprise when announced two years ago, even Volvo probably never expected its transition would involve comparisons to performance.

Making a success from EVs

Although known for its filtration away from the ordinary with the 240 Turbo in the 1980s, the still highly revered 850 R in the 1990s and more recently, the S60 R and S60 Polestar, the Chinese-owned Swedish marque’s focus on EVs and SUVs has indirectly resulted in it rolling-out not only plush German, Japanese and British alternatives, but also offerings with sporty prowess supposed to represent the opposite.

Demonstrating this the best are the fully-electric P6 and P8 Recharge versions of the XC40 for their giggle-inducing rapid acceleration more than likely accompanied by the phrase, “but this is a Volvo, how can it be possible?”

In addition, and contraire to what the EV naysayers are proclaiming, both have been massive hits in South Africa since going on-sale last year.

Whereas the P8 had its entire allocation sold-out in four days, the entry-level P6 lasted only 24 hours before each had a new owner.

Gerotek speaks

It doesn’t stop there as the P8 also became the fastest Volvo Road Editor Mark Jones had ever tested with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds at Gerotek.

While probably unsurprising for an EV, both are still SUVs and devoid of any performance pretentious, never mind being limited to 180 km/h.

The same applies to the XC60 T8 Recharge. Updated two years ago, it ranks behind its larger sibling, the XC90, as Volvo’s oldest model in that it hails from 2017 when diesel was still seen as the only real alternative to petrol.

Rear facia pays tribute to Volvo’s estate roots in appearing similar to the V60.

That has since changed and similar to the XC90 T8 Recharge, the XC60 has become electrified to the point where it jointly holds the title of the most powerful production Volvo ever made, again without any visible hints of exactly how.

Weighing 2 158 kg, 66 kg more than the P8, the XC60’s combination of the 2.0-litre turbo-and-supercharged Drive-E engine saw it shave two-tenths of a second off the P8’s time for a 4.7 second 0-100 km/h dash when tested by Mark last year.

In addition, it took over the mantle of fastest accelerating Volvo from the XC40 and the S60 Polestar that left 100 km/h behind from standstill in 5.2 seconds. And that while being a normal looking SUV without any of the sporty applique the Polestar brandished.

Surprise arrival

‘Surprise’ was therefore the correct word when the T8 arrived for the customary seven-day stay as, apart from the 2021 update, no significant changes have taken place, sans a simplified trim level structure comprising three grades; Essential, Plus and Ultimate.

New though are two version of the latter pair; Bright and Dark, which mainly refers to colours and trim rather than improved power and torque figures.

Decked-out in a sinister shade called Onyx Black, there was little doubt as to which Ultimate variant had been dropped off based not only on spec, but also the standard 21-inch alloy wheels versus the Plus’ 19-inches.

Dark Ultimate rides on 21-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Its emphasis on being anything but sporty further highlighted by the previous R-Design package no longer being available, the XC60 T8 Recharge, despite its advancing age, remains a looker no matter how subjective styling often is.

Restyled with a new bumper, grille, wheels and colours it may have been, it remains stylish and elegant, resplendent with the signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights that has aged equally as well given it having debuted on the XC90 eight years ago.

Inside

Although pleasing, the white interior will require more than usual cleaning over time.

Similar in profile at the rear to the V60 in the clearest nod to its estate roots, the XC60’s interior also doesn’t scream performance, yet becomes that way when the fiddling stops.

As much as the white leather upholstery provides an airy feel while looking plush against the imitation wood, piano-key black inserts and eye-catching Orrefors glass knob, it will require constant cleaning and remains an impractical choice versus a grey or black option.

Despite presence of Google’s latest Android operating system, the workings of the nine-inch display isn’t as slick or as comprehensive as the system found in the XC90.

Faulting the cabin is otherwise difficult from a fit-and-finish standpoint, with the same applying to the layout that appears anything but six-years old.

The same cannot said of the infotainment system though. While clear and easy to understand, the nine-inch display simply lacks the intuitively of the older Sensus Connect system in the XC90 in spite of featuring Google’s latest Android software.

With all seats in place, the XC60’s boot can accommodate 468-litres of luggage.

By no means a disaster, the general consensus is that a final small upgrade needs to be implemented in order for the same “complete” feel exhibited in the XC90.

Not distracting from the rest of the interior though, comfort is impressive, with the same applying to space front and rear.

In typical Volvo fashion, dropping the 60/40 split rear back forward unlocks a total of 1 395-litres of space.

However, as much as latter passengers are unlikely to scorn at a lack of head or legroom, boot space is surprisingly lacking, though this can be attributed to the positioning of the electric hardware underneath the rear seats and boot itself.

Appearing bigger than what the figures suggest, a total of 468-litres resides behind the electronic tailgate, which expands to 1 395-litres with the 60/40 split rear back folded down.

Optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system remains a “must” options list box tick.

Charge? Nope

As much as practicality and comfort are more core Volvo principles than performance, the XC60 T8 Recharge, pardon the pun, showed it dark side time and again over the seven days, although with a slight caveat related to charging the battery powered by the 107 kW electric motor.

Similar to the Lexus RX 450+ that arrived before it, the XC60 has a dual-motor or Twin Motor in Volvo-speak configuration, meaning it can be driven on the electric motor or as a conventional hybrid when the battery runs flat.

Charging can only be done by AC charging as no DC fast charging outlet features.

Using regenerative braking and the petrol engine to charge to the battery based on the selected driving mode, the plug-in hybrid design means only AC charging is supported based on the battery’s 18.8-kWh capacity and combustion engine up front.

Whereas the charging cable came with a regular plug at the other end, requiring no tweaking as the case had been with the RX 450+, home charging never materialised for fear of overstressing and ultimately tripping the grid when charging overnight.

Recharge means the T8 can be driven as a short distance EV, or as a conventional hybrid.

It, therefore, meant that the majority of the test was conducted in the default Hybrid mode as the half-full battery’s inclusion, without having been charged at least once, would be inaccurate and not a clear representation of the distance the XC60 it can cover in EV mode.

While Volvo’s claim of 56 km appears accurate, the previous rendezvous with the XC90 T8 Recharge netted an EV-only range in Pure mode of 61 km and waiting time of just over 10 hours using a conventional household socket and plug.

Max shock

Digital instrument cluster can be configured depending on preference.

As much as the fuel consumption with the digital instrument cluster displayed a laughable 0.5 L/100 km before the battery had been depleted, the biggest giggle remained the manner in which the XC60 T8 Recharge accelerates.

Its powerunits deploying a combined 340kW/709Nm, the lifting of the nose experienced in the XC90 is even more prominent, but with a significantly better turn of pace and even violent shove when nailing the accelerator.

Seats are supportive, comfortable and feature heating as well as electric adjustment.

Switching to Power mode delivers the expected outcome, but in such a way that the term “electrocuted”, feels incorrect. For once, shocking makes for a better description.

Combined with the slick eight-speed Geartronic transmission, whose selection via the stunning Orrefors glassware attracted significant attention, the XC60’s standard adaptive air suspension adds further emphasis to the sporty mantra without “it being sporty”.

Cold to the touch real Orrefors gear knob a work of art.

Significantly firmer than in the comfort-focused RX 450+ with its conventional suspension, springs and dampers, the XC60’s ride remained compliant, though due care will still be needed on rougher sections as the feel become crashy and not as pleasant.

At the same time, the fuel consumption turned from a laugh into a frown with an indicated best of 7.0 L/100 km, which subsequently increased to 7.6 L/100 km by the time the XC60’s tenure had wrapped-up.

Space is ample at the rear, even with the panoramic sunroof.

As mentioned though, the depletion of the battery pack needs to be taken into consideration as the allowance of having it charged, would have resulted in a lower figure and less reliance on the petrol engine.

Conclusion

The term Easter Egg in automotive speak refers to a special hidden trait often not disclosed, glanced over, or mentioned without significant fanfare by a manufacturer for the very reason of wanting to be discovered and appreciated by the buyer.

In the case of the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge, the Easter Egg, though easy to find, is sweetness in overload accompanied by a sudden sugar, or in this case, electric rush.

Versus the inner centre though, the outer is just as tasty and while the R1 388 000 asking price is on the bitter side when the Plus can be had for R74 000 less and the conventional mild-hybrid B5 Ultimate Dark for a whopping R267 000 less, the Ultimate remains an enticing buy for those wanting the benefits of an EV and hybrid, but also luxury and go.

