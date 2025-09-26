What to expect: Facelift Renault Triber debuting locally in October

Besides a Captur-styled exterior, the seven-seat Triber has also undergone a number of changes inside.

Approved for South Africa at the end of last year, Renault has officially started teasing the facelift Triber ahead of its now confirmed market launch in October.

New outside

Confirmed by its official Instagram page, the updates mirror those of the updated Captur and comprise the same grille, complete with the latest Renault diamond logo, new headlights and daytime running LEDs, and a redesigned front bumper.

Gloss black door handles, new air intakes on the flanks of the bumper and restyled 15-inch alloy wheels on flagship variants rounds the front and side changes off.

At the rear, the “eagle beak” taillight clusters gain a darkened finish, as well as a black panel resplendent with the new logo between.

A new bumper and a block Triber badge speared out across the bootlid rounds the exterior off.

Inside

Inside, the equally prominent changes include upgraded materials, the same steering wheel as the Captur, new graphics for the 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and air vents relocated to below the new eight-inch infotainment system.

Interior has been thoroughly updated. Image: Renault India

While still to be detailed for South Africa, notable new specification items in India, depending on the trim level, include front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, ambient lighting, cruise control and a minimum of six airbags.

Turbo not happening

Up front, and although teased for five years with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged engine as its platform stablemates, the Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the Triber will prevail with the normally aspirated version of the same engine as the forced assisted unit has not yet gone into production.

Rear facia has also been given a significant makeover. Image: Renault India

Producing 52kW/96Nm, the three-cylinder will be mated either with a five-speed manual gearbox, or the five-speed Easy-R automated manual transmission (AMT).

Expected price

Offered in four trim levels, Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, pricing for the Triber ranges from Rs 629 000 to Rs 916 000, which equates to between R123 583 and R179 971 when directly and without taxes.

By comparison, the South African market Triber range spans six derivatives, including the Express panel van, priced from R228 999 to R264 999.

As such, expect a likely price increase once the facelift model goes on-sale next month.

