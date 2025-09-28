Lexus LX 700h throws posh hybrid spanner in diesel off-road works

The replacement for the 600 also becomes the most powerful LX ever made, but won't have it easy in a segment still dominated by oil-burners.

With the hybrid denoting lowercase “h” behind its new 700 nomenclature, the electrified Lexus LX, on paper, represents the opposite of the normal petrol-fuelled LX 600 it replaces.

Electrified ‘six’

Although still powered by the same twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which displaces 3 445 cc but which Lexus refers to as a 3.5, the addition of the electric motor and battery pack supposedly offsets emissions while also improving consumption compared to the 600.

The trade-off, though, is more power and torque, which, compared to any other hybrids, requires a delicate balance to obtain a respectable fuel consumption that won’t make the hybrid system seem like a waste.

A setup first rumoured for the LX’s sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, in 2019, the initial plan called for a diesel/electric configuration.

Most likely as a result of costs, the global clampdown on diesel and petrol-based hybrids being more common and viable, the rumoured oil-burning hybrid soon dried up.

Standard on the Overtrail is 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

Although introduced in the Middle East-spec Land Cruiser 300 in June, the LX 700h’s global debut just over a year ago came as a first for the first nameplate that celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Shown for the first time on local soil at its parent company’s annual State of the Motor Industry conference in February, the arrival of the LX 700h for the weeklong stay came with more questions than answers pertaining not only to its hybrid powertrain.

Beating the ‘Cruiser as its own game

Aside from the equivalent Land Cruiser 300 and the smash-hit smaller GX 550, based on the Land Cruiser Prado, the test unit came in mid-spec Overtrail guise, aimed at off-road usage.

An undertaking not many buyers are likely to explore given its R2 757 700 sticker price, the Terrance Khaki example would also have a shorter four-day stay, similar to the LX 500d editor Jaco van der Merwe drove two years ago.

Squared-off rear facia has seen the Lexus corporate logo being dropped for a block letter script.

Viewed on the first glance, the LX doesn’t hold back. Versus the sportier and more luxurious F Sport, the Overtrail looks the rugged part as, apart from the black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, it gains black cladding around the wheel arches, a matte black Spindle Grille and fixed side-steps.

Appearing almost the opposite of the softer-styled Land Cruiser 300 by being more aggressive and imposing, the LX is still elegant and, arguably, comparable in likeability to the Mercedes-Benz GLS despite not being as timeless as a Range Rover.

Inside… as only a Lexus can

In typical Lexus fashion, the change from Land Cruiser to LX has seen a complete restyling of the interior, with only a few nods to the former remaining.

Although four years old, the design remains ergonomically sound, as most of the functions have not been incorporated entirely into the top-mounted 12.3-inch infotainment display.

Interior feels plush and has been redesigned extensively from the Land Cruiser 300.

Instead, physical buttons feature throughout, as does a supplementary seven-inch display for the climate control and off-road menus, chunky switchgear on the steering wheel and a customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

While a significant improvement over recent Lexus models, the infotainment display still requires familiarisation compared to the easy workings of the smaller setup.

Less of a sticking point is quality, fit-and-finish and refinement, which not only trounces that of the Land Cruiser 300, unsurprisingly, but makes the LX’s cabin feel a proper premium place to be with nothing having been skimped on.

Dual central displays house a 12.3-inch infotainment system as well as a smaller seven-inch climate control and off-road display.

The same goes for features too as the Overtrail comes standard with heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, quad-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, refrigerated centre console, a wireless smartphone charger and a glass sunroof.

Along with a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, Adaptive Cruise Control and a heated second row, the test unit also featured the rear seat entertainment system with a pair of 12.3-inch displays plus wireless headphones.

… not perfect

As opulent, superbly comfortable and fanatical about quality as the interior is, its main gripe involves the slow folding motion of the electric third row seating, and the rear screens impeding on passenger legroom.

Boot had to be raised as a result of the battery pack being located beneath the rear seats.

In the case of the latter, this stems from the driver’s seat automatically moving backwards upon exiting, resulting in those seated behind having to vacate quickly to avoid their legs being squashed.

While actual head and legroom leave little to be desired, the third row is mostly for small children, who will have no trouble clambering aboard as the second row tumbles forward completely.

Based on Australian figures, the LX 700h can accommodate 878-litres in five-seat configuration.

Practicality has, however, taken the biggest knock as the location of the battery pack underneath the rear seats has resulted in the boot floor being raised.

With the second and third rows down, packing space comes to 1 770-litres.

Strangely, Lexus South Africa hasn’t made any official figures known, though measurements from Australia show 204-litres with all seven seats up, 878-litres in five-seat configuration, and 1 770-litres with the middle row flattened.

Split personality hybrid

Although seemingly straightforward as any other hybrid, the LX 700h’s new heart is also its strangest addition.

In combined form, the LX 700h outputs 341kW/790Nm, an increase of 36kW/140Nm over the LX 600, and 140kW/90Nm more than the LX 500d.

Front seats lack for little in comfort, and are heated, electric, ventilated and with massaging functions.

Matched to a hybrid specific 10-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels permanently, the V6 emits a sonorous growl, but is seemingly helped by the electric hardware at low speeds.

As no dedicated EV mode is provided, the intervention of the electric motor is a short one as the system switches over to the petrol engine quicker than experienced on recent Toyota and Lexus.

Being a self-charging hybrid powertrain, the batteries are reliant on the petrol engine to charge them. However, the transition is on the rough side, not helped by the otherwise smooth transmission emitting a shuddering sensation when the petrol engine kicks in.

The Lexus that will

Once on the move, the LX 700h feels unsurprisingly brisk, even at its 2 840 kg kerb mass, and the level of comfort high thanks to the adaptive air suspension.

Being off-road focused, the Overtrail is as capable as anything with not only a low-range transfer case, but also a transparent underbody camera, the Multi-Terrain Select system with five modes: Auto, Sand, Dirt, Mud and Snow, Crawl Control, and a low range-only Rock mode.

Tested unit came equipped with a pair of 12.3-inch displays as part of the rear seat entertainment system.

Along with the mentioned all-terrain rubber, the Overtrail has rated ground clearance of 205 mm, an approach angle of 23°, departure angle of 21° and a wading depth of 700 mm.

Able to tow 3 500 kg, the LX 700h’s on-road prowess is marked by a smooth and cosseting ride, plus a surprisingly sharp feel to the steering considering it is anything but a sports car.

Pump gains?

Besides the off-road modes, which sadly couldn’t be tested, the standard drive selector comes with six modes: Eco, Normal, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Custom.

Throughout the five days, Normal was selected, with only frequent selection to Sport and Sport+ being made.

As much as the latter settings provide a faster and more responsive feel, the main downturn remains fuel consumption.

Significantly better than that of the 600 it will be, the LX 700h’s 236 km tenure came with an indicated best of 14.7 L/100 km, well off Lexus’ 10-litres per 100 km claim.

Conclusion

While the point of it replacing the LX 600 is easy to grasp, the execution of the Lexus LX 700h still requires refining.

Worth its luxury placing over the Land Cruiser 30 to no end, the likely mild gains of the hybrid system over the normal petrol still stand in contrast to the diesel the majority of buyers are still set to favour.

LX 700h uses the same twin-turbo V6 petrol engine as the LX 600, but adds a hybrid system with more power and torque, and promises reduced consumption.

At the same time, the admittedly less luxurious but just as capable Land Cruiser makes for an equally tantalising option at R585 100 and R621 400 less for the petrol and diesel GR Sport models.

Against its immediate rivals, the LX 700h offers incredible value, however, at R2 628 900, the 500d Overtrail remains the one to have if off-roading in luxury without compromise is what is wanted.

