Refreshed Volkswagen Caddy coming to South Africa in 2027

Volkswagen Group Africa has, so far, only approved an 'early 2027' debut, with price and spec to be announced later.

Fully showcased inside and out last month, Volkswagen Group Africa has confirmed the facelifted Caddy for South Africa next year.

‘Early’ arrival

Its first update since debuting six years ago, followed by its local market launch in 2022, the internally named SB Caddy will premiere in “early 2027” once the current homologation process finishes.

As such, an exact market launch will only be confirmed either before the end of the year or in the early stages of 2027.

New outside

Officially shown in April from the outside only, the updates mirror those of the Golf 8.5 and new Caravelle in the form of a new front bumper, redesigned headlights and new alloy wheels between 16 and 18-inches.

While no details of the rear fascia’s changes were made, the passenger versions have had their colour palette revised with four new options: grey-brown, Grenadilla Black, Sunset Red and Reed Green.

Inside

Of the changes inside, the Caddy follows the example of the Golf 8.5 by receiving the new 12.9-inch infotainment system, the Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster, a new dashboard and air vents, illuminated touch sliders for the climate control and the new steering wheel with physical buttons.

The interior has been reworked to now resemble that of the Golf 8.5. Picture: Volkswagen

In addition, material quality has been stepped up and a wireless smartphone charging pad plus Type-C USB ports added to the Cargo variant for the first time.

Trend and Maxi

As before, short and long wheelbase bodystyles are again offered, albeit with the former now called Trend whereas the latter retains the Maxi designation.

Seating ranges from two in the panel van to seven in the Maxi passenger, with the claimed tow rating pegged at 1 500kg.

Up front

In Europe, three engine options are offered: the 1.5 TSI Evo outputting 85kW/220Nm, the 2.0 TDI producing either 75kW/280Nm or 90kW/320Nm, and the plug-in hybrid eHybrid, which combines the TSI with a 19.7kWh battery pack and a single electric motor for a total of 110kW/350Nm.

Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DSG and a six-speed DSG in the case of the eHybrid, which has a claimed all-electric range of 122km.

While the eHybrid is said to be under evaluation for South Africa, seemingly, the local market model will continue with the current options: the normally aspirated 1.6 litre petrol engine that pushes out 81kW/152Nm and the 2.0 TDI rated at 75kW/270Nm.

Stay tuned

At present, prices range from R466 700 to R722 650. As mentioned, expect clearer details about pricing and specifications to be announced either towards year-end or early in the new year.